ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Man Gets 50 Years For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Of Children In Multiple States

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQv8D_0dfT25UT00

An Arkansas man was sentenced today to 50 years in prison for committing multiple acts of sexual abuse against children.

In addition to the prison term, United States District Judge David C. Guaderrama ordered the defendant to pay $20,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Fund and be placed on supervised release for the remainder of his life after completing the prison term.

On May 7, 2021, a federal jury convicted Carl Monroe Gordon, 50, of Hot Springs, of one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child; two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that during Christmas 2018 and in July 2019, Gordon engaged in the sexual abuse of two minor children at residences located on Fort Bliss.

Testimony during the trial also revealed that Gordon had sexual contact with one of the minors over many years, beginning when the child was just seven years old.

An extensive investigation revealed that Gordon had engaged in a pattern of sexually abusing minor children for nearly three decades. This conduct occurred in Arkansas, California, Tennessee and Texas.

Gordon was arrested on December 22, 2019, at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where he was returning from a work assignment in Baghdad, Iraq. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

“Perhaps the most concerning cases that my office investigates involve the violation of children by those responsible for their care. The details of this case are alarming. Equally unfathomable is the heroic effort of these children who stepped forward to ensure that this individual would not be able to victimize others,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Today’s sentence reflects the dedication of prosecutors and law enforcement within the Western District of Texas to vigorously pursue justice in these cases.”

“The partners of the FBI El Paso Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking Task Force worked tirelessly to ensure this defendant will never intimidate, coerce or victimize a child again,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey. “Today’s sentence of 50 years will hopefully bring some closure and allow the victims and their families to move forward from this heinous crime.”

Assistant United States Attorneys Michelle Winters and Ian Martinez Hanna prosecuted the case.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing In Firearms Without A License

A Florida man has pleaded guilty in federal court to dealing in firearms without a license. Larry Alan Goldman, 63, North Port, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. Goldman has also agreed to forfeit the 29 firearms that he had possessed or acquired during the commission of the offense, and to pay a fine of $25,000. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Fbi#Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
The Free Press - TFP

US Education Secretary Allegedly Solicited Letter From The National School Boards Association Comparing Parents To Domestic Terrorists

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona allegedly solicited the National School Boards Association (NSBA) letter comparing parents to domestic terrorists, according to emails obtained by Parents Defending Education (PDE). “Chip [Slaven, then-interim executive director of the NSBA] told the officers he was writing a letter to provide information to the White House,...
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

Florida FWC: Chronic Waste Disease Detected In Alabama

Chronic wasting disease or CWD was recently detected in a hunter-harvested deer in northwestern Alabama, making it the 28th state where CWD has been documented. It’s the first time CWD has been detected in a state that borders Florida. CWD, which is a brain and central nervous system disease that is always fatal to members of the deer family, has not been detected in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

AdventHealth Dade City-Zephyrhills Chief Medical Officer Serves As Doctor Of The Day For Opening Of 2022 Florida Legislative Session

Today, Dr. Rodrigo Torres, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth served as Doctor of the Day for the opening day of the 2022 Legislative Session. “I am extending my appreciation to Wilton Simpson, the President of the Florida Senate for inviting me to take part in the 2022 Florida Legislative Session, as the Doctor of the Day,” said Dr. Rodrigo Torres, Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills. I am grateful to be part of AdventHealth West Florida Division, which remains focused on pioneering innovation and being the source of vital information for all the communities we serve.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
96K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy