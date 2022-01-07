ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AG James warns of cyberattacks targeting consumers reusing passwords for online accounts

wnypapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSays simple steps can help consumers safeguard online accounts from ‘credential stuffing’ attacks. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert warning New Yorkers of cyberattacks targeting consumers that use the same username and password (login credentials) on more than one website or app. In these cyberattacks, known as...

www.wnypapers.com

