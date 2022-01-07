ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Abraham Drop New Track, “Verminvisible”

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbraham are a stellar band we’ve highlighted here on MetalSucks before but all too infrequently. The kind of outfit who truly define genre classification, the Swiss noise-makers have a new album on the way, Debris de Mondes Perdus, so for...

www.metalsucks.net

MetalSucks

Voivod Debut New Song “Paranormalium”

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have released a new single, “Paranormalium.”. “Paranormalium” will serve as the opening track on Voivod’s upcoming studio album, Synchro Anarchy, out worldwide on February 11, 2022 via Century Media Records. Voivod guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain checked in with the following comment...
ROCK MUSIC
Idolator.com

The Weeknd Dropping New Album On Friday

Happy new year! So far, 2022 is already proving exciting as The Weeknd has announced his new album, Dawn FM, will be released on Friday. The artist teased the LP over the weekend on his social media with an image of a text message that read, “just drop the whole thing.”
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Arkaik Debut New Single “Wayward Opulence”

Progressive death metal heavy-hitters Arkaik have premiered the music video for their new single, “Wayward Opulence.” The new track is the first offering from the band’s upcoming studio album, Labyrinth of Hungry Ghosts, which will see a March 11, 2022 release via The Artisan Era. Speaking about...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

The Weeknd Reveals Track List And Collaborations For New Album

Earlier this week, The Weeknd announced his next album and now, he’s revealed the track list in a video posted on social media on Wednesday (Jan 5). The clip opens with The Weeknd lying on the ground and there’s a mysterious woman wearing a red hood. Then there’s a quick look at an aged man, seeming to be himself. That image is also the album cover.
MUSIC
djcity.com

New and Notable Tracks: Jan. 7

The lead single off Able’s Dawn FM album features production from SHM & Max Martin. Two ATL heavyweights join Gunna on this standout track from his new album DS4EVER. Flo’s 2007 smash hit gets the Bass House treatment from Aussie producer Rowan Lace. Kevin Lyttle – Turn Me...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Nekrogoblikon Announce New Album, Release First Single

The self-proclaimed “Best Goblin Metal on the Planet” known as Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours. The album will arrive April 1. Pre-order it here. The band has shared the video for the new song “This Is It.” Watch it below.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Vegan#Blogs#Metalsucks#Swiss#Russian#Pelagic Records
MetalSucks

Battle Beast Release New Song “Where Angels Fear to Fly”

Battle Beast have released a new song, “Where Angels Fear to Fly.”. The track will appear on the group’s new album, Circus of Doom, out January 21. “‘Where Angels Fear to Fly’ was born of gratitude to those who have had the courage to change the world. With the song we want to show our respect for those who have been cracking unequal structures for generations. It was inspired by our grandparents and other brave pioneers who have worked hard for a more equal society.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Michael Romeo (Symphony X) Posts New Solo Track, “Divide & Conquer”

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has released “Divide & Conquer,” the first single from his upcoming solo album, War of the Worlds, Part 2. To my casual Symphony X fan ears, this song sounds a whole lot like Symphony X. I’d say “but with a different singer,” but Dino Jelusick, who sings on the track (and album) sounds a whole lot like Russell Allen. So I dunno. I’ll leave it at this: Symphony X fans will surely like this track!
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Dark Funeral Release New Song “Let the Devil In”

Oday Swedish black metal pioneers Dark Funeral present the first single and video “Let the Devil In,” taken off their upcoming full-length album We Are the Apocalypse, which will be released on March 18, 2022 via Century Media Records. The unforgiving darkness of this brand-new track perfectly fits...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Testament’s Alex Skolnick Releases New Rap Song “B.I.G. L.I.E.”

Hu$h Money is a rap duo featuring Skoly-D and Kimmy G. Check out their first video “B.I.G. L.I.E,” a take on the events that took place one year ago, January 6, 2021. “B.I.G. L.I.E.” deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief,” says Skoly-D, who is rumored to be the song’s composer and producer, Alex Skolnick, well known as a celebrated guitarist of metal and jazz (he and Skoly have never been seen in the same room). “What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the Founding Father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. Zappa? We don’t expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will—at the very least—be entertained. And for those who aren’t: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make ‘em good!”
HIP HOP
mixmag.net

VTSS shares new club track 'For Your Safety'

The second single from VTSS' upcoming EP, 'Projections,' is hypnotically deconstructed club tune 'For Your Safety.'. The Technicolour EP will be released on January 28 2022 on Ninja Tune. 'Projections' spans six tracks, with the former Mixmag cover star having said that this EP marks a "new chapter" in her...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Corey Taylor Confirms New Slipknot Album Will Arrive This Year

No longer must we speculate or talk in terms of “goals” or hopes for the new year: The Inventor of Sliced Bread Itself, Sir Corey Taylor, has said that a new Slipknot album WILL arrive in 2022. In a rare Twitter post — the once-active poster swore off...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Testament’s Chuck Billy Release New Song “Behold Our Power”

Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Testament’s Chuck Billy have teamed up for a new song, “Behold Our Power.” Listen below. The track is the official anthem for the Mystic Festival, which will take place from June 2 – 4 at the Gdansk Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland. Acts scheduled to perform at the fest include Judas Priest, Opeth, Mercyful Fate, Mastodon, Carcass, Obituary, and Baroness. Interestingly, Testament and Trivium are not part of the bill.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Drops “Run,” The First Of Six New Tracks From Her Upcoming Deluxe Album

Morgan Wade is quickly making a name for herself as one of the best up and coming artists in the game right now. The emotion and grit in her voice tells you that her songwriting is 1,000% authentic. I mean, her debut studio album Reckless was a Top 5 album on the Whiskey Riff Top 40 Country Albums of 2021, but if you looked at other publications, she was near the top of just about every one.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Vio-lence Premiere “Flesh From Bone,” First New Song in 29 Years

Reunited Bay Area thrasher Vio-lence have released “Flesh From Bone,” their first new song in 29 years. They have also revealed that a new EP, Let The World Burn, will arrive on March. Founding guitarist Phil Demmel, who rejoined the group in 2019 after leaving Machine Head, commented...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

15 Highlights From 15 Years of MetalSucks

On December 26, 2021, 15 years to the day after Matt (you know him as Axl) and I launched MetalSucks, my mom asked me to sort through a pile of my old stuff that had been buried for years in her closet. In that pile, I uncovered a hand-written letter Matt gave me on June 6, 1996, the day we graduated from the 8th grade — at the same school we’d been together at since Kindergarten — and headed off our separate ways to high school. Here it is:
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Scott Rockenfield Will Not Play on Queensryche’s New Album

Estranged founding Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfield will not perform on the album the band is currently getting ready to record. The news comes via drummer Casey Grillo (ex-Kamelot) who has been performing live with the group since Rockenfield’s extended absence began in 2017. Rockenfield has been absent from Queensryche...
ROCK MUSIC

