SNOW OPERATION UPDATE: City crews are continuing to salt main roads. Our contractor is wrapping up the residential plowing operation but will have a small crew of drivers ready to handle any additional needs that may arise. City crews will switch out at 3 p.m. this afternoon and plan to complete a residential salting run before finishing this evening. The snow emergency remains in effect until 8 p.m. so that our crews can get the residential roads clear. Please make sure to move your vehicle to the even side of the street.

9 DAYS AGO