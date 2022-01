In one of the most consequential speeches of his presidency, Joe Biden forcefully made the case for filibuster reform – and argued that little else matters if Congress fails to advance federal legislation to protect voting rights.His message follows months of organising, protests, hunger strikes, a revival of civil rights-era Freedom Rides and demands from activists that the president use his bully pulpit to convince Democratic holdouts in the Senate – like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema – to support changes to Senate rules that have allowed Republicans to obstruct his voting rights agenda.Many of those advocates did not...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 HOURS AGO