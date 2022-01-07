ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime NFL, college coach Greg Robinson dies at 70

By Ryan Newton, The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Greg Robinson, who spent nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, has died at 70.

His wife, Laura, says he died Wednesday from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Robinson won two Super Bowl rings as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s and also served in the same role for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

He succeeded Paul Pasqualoni as head coach at Syracuse University in December 2004. Robinson also was defensive coordinator at Michigan, Texas, and San Jose State. He retired in 2015.

