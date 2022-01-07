Rosario Dawson & Vanessa Hudgens to announce 28th Annual SAG Awards nominations live exclusively on @sagawards Instagram
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, SAG Awards committee members Jason George & Elizabeth McLaughlin to kick-off nominations. √ Nominations to be announced live on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Rosario Dawson (“Dopesick,” “Go-Big Show,” “Ahsoka Tano”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“tick, tick...BOOM!,” “The Princess Switch,” “High School Musical”) will announce the nominees for...www.wnypapers.com
