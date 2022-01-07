ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Here’s When Most People Will Give Up Dry January

By lstrager
kiss951.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of folks spend have good intentions to start their healthy new year off by taking part in Dry January, where you stay off the booze for a whole 31 days. But let’s face it, a lot of folks do...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: What Does It Mean When a Drink Has a Coaster on Top of It?

Have you ever seen someone at a bar put a coaster on top of their drink and then proceed to walk away? If you’ve ever questioned this practice — Where are they going? What’s wrong with their drink? — you’re likely not the only one. Bar culture has its own unspoken language, different quirks that seem strange to a passerby, but to the experienced barfly, the signal is clear.
DRINKS
Woman's World

7 Things I Learned When I Gave Up Alcohol

Thinking about giving up the sweet stuff? We mean alcohol, of course. If you’re thinking of quitting drinking or even just taking a break, check out the list below of things I learned about myself when I gave up drinking alcohol. 1. I can still have a social life.
DRINKS
Shore News Network

What Drinking Black Coffee Says About You

People who drink black coffee might be at a lower risk of developing diseases, such as Parkinson’s, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, according to various studies, CNN reported. Research also suggests that if you like black coffee, then you’ll also probably like bitter dark chocolate, CNN reported....
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Dry January#Food Drink
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Seasonal 3-Wick Candles

You might never guess, but Aldi actually sells a variety of candles that can bring some peace to your home. The grocery chain has been known to sell Peony Blush candles, Vanilla Frosting Jar Candles, and even a Lime, Basil & Mandarin Glass Candle that can freshen up any space, per Closer.
SHOPPING
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Diet Sodas Are Disappearing From Store Shelves — Here's Why

Diet soda has been a staple in restaurants and households, vending machines and convenience stores for decades. Whether you're watching your calories or just trying to balance out the burger and fries you're getting at the local diner, a diet soda can be counted on to be satisfying and hit the spot, minus extra calories and sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
KIX 105.7

When Dry January May Indicate You Have A Bad Relationship With Alcohol

I always smile and shake my head when the boozier of my friends decide that what they need to do to give their liver a rest is partake in Dry January. It's comical to me when for the next eleven months I'll see them regularly posting the booze they bought, the liquor they plan to drink, and the Pedialyte they plan on drinking while nursing that morning-after hangover. It makes me wonder if you have to give up booze for a whole month to give your body a break, maybe you need to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
Clean Eating

Thinking About Giving Up Alcohol for Dry January? These 5 Benefits Will Convince You

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Holiday happy hours, after-work drinks, specialty cocktails mixed at New Year’s Eve parties – from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, the holiday season is filled with boozy beverages. And after weeks of alcoholic sips and treats, you’re probably due for a break. Dry January is the perfect way to kick off the new year and take a step back from all that alcohol for a bit.
DRINKS
CNET

Dry January: How giving up alcohol for 31 days can improve your health

As the New Year approaches, many will resolve to drink less alcohol or give it up completely. If you can't fathom the thought of going the whole year without your favorite adult beverage, consider Dry January instead. This popular annual tradition involves a short-term commitment to sobriety. Beginning Jan. 1,...
DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Three Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

Whether you're camping in the woods or staying at an Airbnb, there are a few circumstances when you may find yourself without a can opener—which isn't ideal if you banked on having a can of tuna fish or soup for dinner. While you could opt for takeout (although that's not really an option if you're surrounded by trees in a tent), there are other methods that can open canned goods without the handy kitchen tool. "I keep an old can punch tucked away in the back of a kitchen drawer," explains Ronna Welsh, founder of Purple Kale Kitchenworks. "In a pinch, a few consecutive punches will open a hole large enough for a large spoon to poke through." If you're not at home or don't own a can punch, there are a few other ways you can open your canned goods without a traditional can opener. Ahead, Welsh explains her go-to methods that will save the day should you ever run into this predicament.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy