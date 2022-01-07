Dark Funeral Invite You to ‘Let the Devil In’ on First Song Off 2022 Album ‘We Are the Apocalypse’

For some people, the words ‘Polish doom riffs’ will likely be enough to go on here. Hydra got started in 2019, released their debut album, From Light to the Abyss (review here), in 2020, followed that later in the year with a recorded live session (review here), and are now ready to announce their second full-length to come sometime this year on Piranha Music. Call me crazy, and I’ve looked for it a few times, but I’m not seeing an album title in the below announcement, though certainly if they wanted to roll with the name of the first single “With the Devil Hand in Hand,” that’d work just fine. And they’ve already got the cover art by Dopelord‘s Paweł Mioduchowski, but I’ve been bitten too many times by saying something not 100 percent confirmed, so whether or not Hydra have that set in stone(r), I just don’t know.

