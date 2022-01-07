ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dark Funeral Invite You to ‘Let the Devil In’ on First Song Off 2022 Album ‘We Are the Apocalypse’

By Joe DiVita
Z94
Z94
 4 days ago
On March 18, black metal icons Dark Funeral will unleashed We Are the Apocalypse, their seventh album and first since 2016's Where Shadows Forever Reign. The record was announced late last year and now the five-piece has unfurled a music video for the first single, "Let the Devil In."...

