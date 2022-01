A hiker near California’s Pyramid Lake who found himself being chased by a cougar resorted to an unusual solution – roaring at the animal and chasing it back. Dutch Faro shared a video of the encounter on Instagram. In the video, Faro can be seen walking along a trail while playing music, seemingly in a world of his own. But at one point, he turns around to see the mountain lion bounding toward him.

