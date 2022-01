PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Philadelphia’s signature sandwich. Of course, we’re talking about the cheesesteak. Now, the spotlight will be on the Philly favorite. On Friday, CBS’s “The Talk” is kicking off its Food Face-Off, where chefs from two cities will showcase their famous dishes and be judged by the show’s hosts. Friday’s episode will feature South Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steaks and Al’s #1 Italian Beef of Chicago. Frank Olivieri, the owner of Pat’s, spoke with Eyewitness News about the experience of being on the show. “It was exciting, the people at The Talk are just lovely,” Olivieri said. “And I went against...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO