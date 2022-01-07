ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jim Jones Claims He Was Joking When He Said His Mom Taught Him How to Tongue Kiss by Kissing Him

By Aleia Woods
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jim Jones was a topic of discussion today after a clip from his interview on radio host and personality Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast went viral. Capo shared how he learned how to kiss and caught major flak, so he is now speaking out on the topic. On Thursday...

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Yee
Person
Jim Jones
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Jones Says He Was Joking About Kissing His Mother: "Knock It Off"

A quote by Jim Jones has quickly circulated online and now the Dipset icon has returned to set the record straight. The world learned many years ago on Love & Hip Hop that Jones has an extremely close relationship with his mother, Nancy Jones, and when it comes to her, he doesn't play any games. During a recent visit to Angela Yee's Lip Service, Jones spoke about learning how to kiss when he was younger. The rapper said that Nancy taught him how to kiss by demonstrating on him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kissed#Harlem#Sex Education#Lip Service
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Jones' Mom Chimes In On Those Interesting Tongue Kissing Rumours

Jim Jones had a lot to say during his stint on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. One of the rapper's most controversial comments that's been getting a lot of attention on social media was about tongue kissing and how he apparently learned the skill by practicing with his mother. "She...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Hits Gym With Cameos From Fabolous, Dave East & Maino

Health is wealth in 2022 for New York rappers such as Jim Jones, Fabolous, Dave East and Maino. In an Instagram video Jim Jones posted on Tuesday (January 4), all four rappers and members of their crew appear to be taking over a fitness gym at an undisclosed area and taking part in a series of strength training activities — which were clearly physically strenuous.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy