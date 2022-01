HARRISBURG – The Chairman of the House State Government Committee has invited Gov. Tom Wolf to a public meeting to fully discuss the congressional map. York County Rep. Seth Grove sent a letter stating that he has reserved room 60 East Wing in the Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 1 – 5 p.m. Grove said the room is fully capable of providing a live video feed and has public seating available. He will ensure the room is set up to maintain six feet of distance between participants and that participants wear a mask. Grove added if Jan. 6 doesn’t work for the governor, he would rearrange his schedule to meet at a time that best suits him. Grove added, “I believe the governor and I share the ideology that an open and transparent government works bests for all Pennsylvanians. It is my hope the governor is able to meet and discuss a topic as important as our federal representation in Congress.”

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO