ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Who’s Your Favorite “King Of Comedy”? Cedric The Entertainer Will Be In Detroit

By B-Ray
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the original Kings of Comedy "Cedric The Entertainer" is on his way to Detroit for what is guaranteed to be a packed show!. You can click here to get registered for a pair of tickets to go see him at Soundboard inside the Motor City Casino on January...

club937.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Song on the ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack? Vote!

Ever since Disney unveiled Encanto in November 2021, the musical film’s catchy songs have been inescapable on TikTok and beyond. The soundtrack to the Walt Disney animated movie topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Jan. 15), as the set jumps 7-1 in its sixth week on the list. It’s the first soundtrack to hit No. 1 in more than two years – since Disney’s Frozen II hit No. 1 on the chart dated Dec. 14, 2019.
MUSIC
lansingcitypulse.com

Favorite Things: Remembering your Favorite Things of 2021

City Pulse’s weekly Favorite Things column provides an opportunity for people to open up about their most treasured possessions. From little knick-knacks to heirlooms, you never really know what to expect from Favorite Things. Here are some of the most interesting things that people shared with City Pulse in 2021.
LANSING, MI
Billboard

What Was Your Favorite Cover by BLACKPINK’s Rosé This Year? Vote!

As Rosé once said, “BLACKPINK is the revolution!” On Tuesday (Dec. 28), the New Zealand-Korean singer shared her cover of Cautious Clay‘s “Wildfire.”. The acoustic take, which the BLACKPINK member filmed in front of a stunningly vivid sunset, added to the collection of impressive covers she’s released throughout the year in the wake of her debut solo single “On the Ground.”
CELEBRITIES
fayettevilleflyer.com

Favorite movies of 2021 offer a mixed bag of entertainment

Making “Top 10” lists at the end of the year is a dubious task at best, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think it was fun. Really, this list is just a snapshot of my thoughts at a moment in time. It’s certainly not authoritative or even right or correct. It’s just a movie fan’s opinion during the moments it was jotted down.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Mac
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Cedric The Entertainer
Person
Steve Harvey
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Tumblr
Popculture

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Joins 'Real Housewives' Franchise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a new housewife. Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of blockbuster star Will Smith, will be joining the show in its upcoming 12th season. Zampino is joining the show as a friend to Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais joined the cast in its 10th season, becoming the first Black housewife in the franchise's history. Zampino will be only the second Black woman heavily featured on the show. She recently guest-hosted the daytime talk show The Real alongside Beauvais.
NFL
Miami Herald

See Mary J Blige all dressed up for this ‘Sexy’ restaurant opening in Miami

R&B goddess Mary J. Blige lit things up at the sneak peek party for what’s shaping up to be Miami’s hottest new restaurant, Sexy Fish, Saturday night. Wearing a one-shoulder leopard print jumpsuit with knee-high boots, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage to perform such chart-toppers as “Family Affair” and “Just Fine.”
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
blavity.com

Chlöe Bailey Says She Appreciates Her Curves Despite Naysayers

Throughout 2021, Chlöe Bailey has faced waves of criticism over both her online posts and live performances, mainly in the form of trolls arguing that the 23-year-old artist is essentially acting "too sexily." During a recent appearance on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji,...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy