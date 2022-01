Missouri Football signed one of its best recruiting classes ever in 2022. Who is going to be the instant impact players for the Tigers next season?. Missouri Football was a team that some thought was going to take a step forward in 2021. The Tigers could not overcome a bad defense and finished the season with a 6-7 record. It might have been a disappointing season on the field for Missouri, but the Tigers made up for it by bringing in a top-12 recruiting class.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO