Coming off an embarrassing performance against the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks returned to the win column against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening. Scoring just 75 points against Boston, the Knicks had something to prove, showcasing a 111 point performance in the win, holding San Antonio to just 96. The starting team was dominant for New York, aside from Julius Randle, who finished the game with just two points but did contribute 12 rebounds.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO