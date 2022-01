ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two scratchers tickets worth $100,000 each were recently sold in the St. Louis area. One of the tickets was sold at the QuikTrip on Page Avenue in Overland. The “50X the Bucks” game costs $5 to play and this ticket claimed one of the six top prizes. There are still four more chances to win $100,000 and eight $20,000 winning tickets out there.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO