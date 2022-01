Antonio Brown may have burnt bridges with Tom Brady, one of the receiver’s few public sympathizers. Brown was critical of Brady while making an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this week to discuss his NFL career, with a particular focus on his controversial exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown ripped off his shoulder pads and shirt and left the field in the middle of the game in Week 17 over a dispute about an injury, with the Buccaneers and Brown telling vastly different stories about what really happened.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO