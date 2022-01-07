ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Red grouper season is open in the Gulf

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed grouper season is open and off to the races. We...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Red grouper reopens and ready to be caught

A myriad conditions kept New Year's anglers on their toes both shallow and deep. Leading up to the first day of 2022, calm conditions reigned supreme, only to be replaced by a fast-racing frontal boundary that provided a brief period of strong winds, high seas and a welcomed adjustment to summerlike humidity levels.
FLORIDA STATE
The Ledger

Gag grouper bit remains strong in Tampa Bay area

1: At Big Pier 60 in Clearwater, sheepshead have been caught nearly every day this past week. Both speckled trout and silver trout, along with whiting have also been steady catches. A few Spanish mackerel have been caught early in the mornings. A black sea bass and grunts have been caught on the bottom, reports Big Pier 60 Bait & Tackle (727-462-6466).
CLEARWATER, FL
floridasportsman.com

Offshore for Grouper

Buddy of mine booked a charter on Tuesday out of the hatch with capt. Chase. We headed out for some grouper and whatever else we could get in to. Started trolling in 60 ft for about an hour. Caught a lizard fish and had a hit or two, but no grouper.
HOBBIES
yourdailyglobe.com

Area ski hills open for season

All area ski resorts are officially up and running. Blackjack Mountain Resort was the first to open for the season on Dec. 3, Indianhead opened the following weekend on Dec. 10, Whitecap opened on Dec. 22 and Big Powderhorn Mountain opened on Dec. 23. All resorts are reporting that they...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Grouper
houmatimes.com

Red snapper season to close on December 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the latest private recreational red snapper landing estimates through December 18, 2021. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 811,674 pounds, or 99 percent, of Louisiana’s 2021 annual private recreational allocation of 816,439 pounds have been harvested to date.
IPHONE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Great white shark grabs spotlight at popular surf spot

A 12-year-old surfer has shared footage showing a great white shark breaching just beyond where she and her brother were riding waves in San Diego County. Kaydn Persidok, of Encinitas, posted the footage to Instagram on Tuesday. It shows Kaydn and her brother Reef ripping small waves when, at 27 seconds, a juvenile white shark leaps clear of the surface.
ANIMALS
CBS Miami

Rapidly Intensifying East Coast Storm To Bring Colder Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) – The term “bomb cyclone” will likely be associated with forecasts across the eastern United States later this week and weekend. The term simply refers to a developing area of low pressure which, when the pressure drops 24 millibars over 24 hours, is often referred to a “bomb.” The forecast continue to suggest that from the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday night an area of low pressure forms off the coast of Florida and, as it moves northeast, rapidly intensifies. Some computer forecasts lower the pressure well over 24 millibars in the 24-hour period. Pressure drops over 24 mb in 24 hours classifying this storm as a bomb cyclone. (CBSMiami) Similar to hurricanes, the lower the pressure the more intense the storm. As the storm intensifies Friday off the east coast, a northwest wind will develop across the Southeastern United States. This wind direction and speed is what’s needed to bring cool dry air here into South Florida. Cooler air makes it into South Florida by Saturday morning. (CBSMiami) Weekend temperatures will see 50s in the morning with a breeze followed by afternoons in the 70s. It’s not a typical cold front that we can see coming but the results will be similar.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
fox13news.com

Giant tarpon, leaping rays swim alongside manatees at TECO power plant

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - It’s not unusual to see a variety of wildlife at TECO’s Big Bend power plant, but Friday morning, it was tarpon that were out in full force. Warm water flowing out of the power plant is a popular spot for chilly manatees to gather during the winter. Like most Florida residents, manatees cannot tolerate temperatures below 68 degrees for long periods of time. When the temperatures begin to cool, thousands of the gentle giants migrate to warmer waters like the state's springs and the TECO plant's discharge canal.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

East Coast Storms Set Up A Colder Breeze For South Florida This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recent cold fronts have seemed to bring everything but colder air here to South Florida. Often they are followed by a quick chill before the breeze turns northeast, keeping milder air around along with the moisture. What we need here in South Florida to really drop temperatures is a northwest wind that stays over land as it moves down the entire Florida Peninsula. Once air moves over the Atlantic of the gulf waters, it will warm and pick up moisture which can keep it milder at night and a little cooler in the afternoon. The last few fronts have...
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

Share your input on the future management of goliath grouper

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants your input on a final rule proposal that, if approved at the March 2022 Commission meeting, would allow a limited, highly regulated harvest of goliath grouper in Florida state waters. This proposal includes a special opportunity for harvest through a lottery draw, while enacting area and seasonal closures, size and gear restrictions, and post-harvest.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy