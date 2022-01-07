ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Integrated Photonic Circuits for Quantum Technologies

By Universität Paderborn
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of leading scientists, headed up by Paderborn physicist Professor Klaus Jöns, has compiled a comprehensive overview of the potential, global outlook, background, and frontiers of integrated photonics. The paper – a roadmap for integrated photonic circuits for quantum technologies – has now been published by renowned journal Nature...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Is Space Pixelated? The Quest for Quantum Gravity

The search for signatures of quantum gravity forges ahead. Sand dunes seen from afar seem smooth and unwrinkled, like silk sheets spread across the desert. But a closer inspection reveals much more. As you approach the dunes, you may notice ripples in the sand. Touch the surface and you would find individual grains. The same is true for digital images: zoom far enough into an apparently perfect portrait and you will discover the distinct pixels that make the picture.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

CN: Partnership with Google Cloud Ups Ante for Integrating Technology

Earlier this month, Canadian railway CN announced that it would be working with Google Cloud via a seven-year partnership aimed at catapulting CN's current technological efforts into what CN calls "digital scheduled railroading" (DSR), or the next stage following precision scheduled railroading. CN (NYSE: CNI) says DSR will modernize the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Technologies#Nature Reviews Physics#Ipqt
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Breakthrough: How To Transform Vacancies Into Quantum Information

Team’s findings could help the design of industrially relevant quantum materials for sensing, computing, and communication. “Vacancy” is a sign you want to see when searching for a hotel room on a road trip. When it comes to quantum materials, vacancies are also something you want to see. Scientists create them by removing atoms in crystalline materials. Such vacancies can serve as quantum bits or qubits, the basic unit of quantum technology.
PHYSICS
arcamax.com

Commentary: Quantum technology could revolutionize business via data encryption, drug discovery and more

There has been a lot of talk, for a long time, about the revolutionary potential of quantum technology. Quantum computing, in particular, has long promised to solve problems in seconds that would take today’s computers many millenniums to solve, a feat that would allow for huge advances in data encryption, drug discovery, artificial intelligence, personalized medicine and more.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Integrated Media Technology Shares Soar On Launching NFT Trading Platform

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) agreed to take over the rights and obligation on a Cooperation Agreement on developing a Blockchain business. The business focuses on the digital asset market platform, mainly NFT (Non-Fungible Token) trading market. IMTE will pay a deferred payment based on future earnings of Ace...
SOFTWARE
pulse2.com

Voyant Photonics Secures $15.4 Million In Series A Funding

Voyant Photonics recently announced that it raised $15.4 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Voyant Photonics recently announced that it raised $15.4 million in Series A funding led by UP.Partners with participation of earlier investors LDV Capital and Contour Ventures. Voyant’s LiDAR system – containing thousands of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
umich.edu

U-M forms collaboration to advance quantum science and technology

The University of Michigan has formed a collaboration with Michigan State University and Purdue University to study quantum science and technology, drawing together expertise and resources to advance the field. The three universities are partnering to form the Midwest Quantum Collaboratory, or MQC, to “find grand new challenges we can...
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

What is 5G? An electrical engineer explains

5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology. It’s the technology that enables wireless communication – for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your Wi-Fi router. 5G offers an order of magnitude – 10 times – more bandwidth than its predecessor, 4G. The greater bandwidth is possible because over and above low and medium frequency radio waves, 5G uses additional higher-frequency waves to encode and carry information. Bandwidth is analogous to the...
TECHNOLOGY
C4ISR & Networks

Eying military gains, France goes big on national quantum technology

STUTTGART, Germany – France is diving into the quantum realm with a new multi-sector, cutting-edge computing platform, and by investing billions of euros over several years to support research-and-development efforts in the emerging technology field. Cabinet officials announced the launch of a national hybrid quantum computing platform in a...
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

Self-Healing Nanomaterials: Self-Repairing Electronics Are on the Way

Self-healing nanomaterials usable in solar panels and other electronic devices are being explored at the Technion. From the Terminator to Spiderman’s suit, self-repairing robots and devices abound in sci-fi movies. In reality, though, wear and tear reduce the effectiveness of electronic devices until they need to be replaced. What is the cracked screen of your mobile phone healing itself overnight, or the solar panels providing energy to satellites continually repairing the damage caused by micro-meteorites?
ENGINEERING
vmware.com

Photon 1.x – End of Support Announcement

After nearly six years of availability, VMware will be ending support for Photon OS Release 1.x on Feb 28th, 2022. After Feb 28th, 2022, there will be no new Security fixes, package upgrades, bug fixes, or feature enhancements to the Photon 1.x Branch. Therefore, by extension, we will also not be publishing Photon 1.x base Container images to Docker Hub beyond this date.
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

PE-Backed Peak Technologies Acquires Avalon Integration

Backed by private equity firm Sole Source Capital LLC, systems integrator Peak Technologies acquired Avalon Integration Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 49 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.
BUSINESS
Axios

Overcoming 5G's tree problem

It's been long known that trees can slow down some 5G signals. A recent federal study aims to figure out just how much, in order to create more accurate signal strength prediction models. Why it matters: 5G has the potential to supercharge wireless networks, but its rollout has revealed a...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Making Next Generation Quantum Computers Even More Powerful

Engineers at EPFL have developed a method for reading several qubits – the smallest unit of quantum data – at the same time. Their method paves the way to a new generation of even more powerful quantum computers. “IBM and Google currently have the world’s most powerful quantum...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Shortcuts to adiabaticity for open systems in circuit quantum electrodynamics

Shortcuts to adiabaticity are powerful quantum control methods, allowing quick evolution into target states of otherwise slow adiabatic dynamics. Such methods have widespread applications in quantum technologies, and various shortcuts to adiabaticity protocols have been demonstrated in closed systems. However, realizing shortcuts to adiabaticity for open quantum systems has presented a challenge due to the complex controls in existing proposals. Here, we present the experimental demonstration of shortcuts to adiabaticity for open quantum systems, using a superconducting circuit quantum electrodynamics system. By applying a counterdiabatic driving pulse, we reduce the adiabatic evolution time of a single lossy mode from 800"‰ns to 100"‰ns. In addition, we propose and implement an optimal control protocol to achieve fast and qubit-unconditional equilibrium of multiple lossy modes. Our results pave the way for precise time-domain control of open quantum systems and have potential applications in designing fast open-system protocols of physical and interdisciplinary interest, such as accelerating bioengineering and chemical reaction dynamics.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Cranial Neural Crest Cells: A Crowning Achievement in Understanding Head Development

Cranial neural crest cells, or CNCCs, contribute to many more body parts than their humble name suggests. These remarkable stem cells not only form most of the skull and facial skeleton in all vertebrates ranging from fish to humans, but also can generate everything from gills to the cornea. To understand this versatility, scientists from the lab of Gage Crump created a series of atlases over time to understand the molecular decisions by which CNCCs commit to forming specific tissues in developing zebrafish. Their findings, published in Nature Communications, may provide new insights into normal head development, as well as craniofacial birth defects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Asymmetric topological pumping in nonparaxial photonics

Topological photonics was initially inspired by the quantum-optical analogy between the SchrÃ¶dinger equation for an electron wavefunction and the paraxial equation for a light beam. Here, we reveal an unexpected phenomenon in topological pumping observed in arrays of nonparaxial optical waveguides where the quantum-optical analogy becomes invalid. We predict theoretically and demonstrate experimentally an asymmetric topological pumping when the injected field transfers from one side of the waveguide array to the other side whereas the reverse process is unexpectedly forbidden. Our finding could open an avenue for exploring topological photonics that enables nontrivial topological phenomena and designs in photonics driven by nonparaxiality.
MATHEMATICS
scitechdaily.com

Molecular Device Turns Invisible Infrared Into Visible Light

Researchers at EPFL, China, Spain and the Netherlands have built a micro-device that uses vibrating molecules to transform invisible mid-infrared light into visible light. The breakthrough ushers in a new class of compact sensors for thermal imaging and chemical or biological analysis. Light is an electromagnetic wave: it consists of...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy