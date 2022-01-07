Integrated Photonic Circuits for Quantum Technologies

Shortcuts to adiabaticity are powerful quantum control methods, allowing quick evolution into target states of otherwise slow adiabatic dynamics. Such methods have widespread applications in quantum technologies, and various shortcuts to adiabaticity protocols have been demonstrated in closed systems. However, realizing shortcuts to adiabaticity for open quantum systems has presented a challenge due to the complex controls in existing proposals. Here, we present the experimental demonstration of shortcuts to adiabaticity for open quantum systems, using a superconducting circuit quantum electrodynamics system. By applying a counterdiabatic driving pulse, we reduce the adiabatic evolution time of a single lossy mode from 800"‰ns to 100"‰ns. In addition, we propose and implement an optimal control protocol to achieve fast and qubit-unconditional equilibrium of multiple lossy modes. Our results pave the way for precise time-domain control of open quantum systems and have potential applications in designing fast open-system protocols of physical and interdisciplinary interest, such as accelerating bioengineering and chemical reaction dynamics.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO