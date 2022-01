Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and we see a video package of Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship last Saturday at the Day 1 pay-per-view. We then see highlights of Bobby Lashley defeating Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to earn his chance to face Lesnar one-on-one for the WWE Title later this month at the Royal Rumble.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO