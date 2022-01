Governor Kathy Hochul delivered a five-component 'Winter Surge Plan 2.0' which includes extending the mask-or-vaccine mandate to February 1st. Work With Local Partners. "As we head into the holiday weekend, New York State is mobilizing every resource at our disposal to fight the winter surge and keep New Yorkers safe," says Governor Hochul. "We can get through this surge through targeted actions, partnerships with local leaders, and by taking common-sense steps to keep us all safe: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask indoors."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO