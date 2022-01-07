ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Listen live: Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

By MARK SHERMAN, JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press
Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court began hearing arguments Friday on major Biden administration work rules to bump up the nation's vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant. The justices were taking up the questions of whether to allow...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Neil Gorsuch only US Supreme Court justice still not wearing a mask

Justice Neil Gorsuch is the only member of the US Supreme Court who is still declining to wear a mask during in-person proceedings, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus surges in Washington DC and elsewhere.Mr Gorsuch’s status as the last holdout on the bench was reported by NBC News on Monday. His decision is significant given a number of factors – some members of the court, including Justice Stephen Breyer, are at higher risk of severe Covid symptoms due to their age, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who sits to his side, is diabetic.The situation may have contributed to Justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

The liberal justices’ lies reveal the left’s addiction to virus fears

Democrats, Big Tech social media companies and the mainstream liberal media have spent two years raging about the spread of coronavirus misinformation, pointing their fingers at conservatives resisting government efforts to curb the disease’s spread via lockdowns, mask requirements and vaccine mandates. But it turns out the source of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Justice Sotomayor#Justice Gorsuch#Ap#The Supreme Court#The Us Supreme Court
Fortune

The Supreme Court just signaled it could block Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The future of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine and testing mandates appears to be in jeopardy following arguments before the Supreme Court on Friday, potentially doing away with nationwide workplace rules around COVID, and creating major uncertainty for companies across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Justices grill Biden attorneys over constitutionality of vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices grilled the Biden administration's legal team during oral arguments Friday, questioning whether the federal government has the constitutional right to institute a sweeping private sector vaccine mandate across all industries. Dozens of lawsuits were filed challenging President Joe Biden’s authority to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WITN

ENC expert weighs in on Biden vaccine mandates heading to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Supreme Court held special hearings regarding President Biden’s vaccine mandates. Throughout the pandemic, Biden has preached the importance of everyone getting vaccinated to save lives and find a return to normalcy. “There’s no excuse, no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated,” Biden said. “This...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy