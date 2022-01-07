ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Hiring is being held back’: Economy added just 199K jobs in December as omicron surge limits pool of workers

By Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The economy added 199,000 jobs...

thefabricator.com

Manufacturing sector added jobs in December

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that employment rose by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9%. Manufacturing added 26,000 jobs in December, primarily in durable goods industries. A job gain in machinery (more than 8,000) reflected the return of workers from a strike. Manufacturing employment is down by 219,000 since February 2020.
accountingtoday.com

Employers added 199K jobs in December, including 3.4K in accounting

The unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.9% in December as employers added 199,000 jobs, including 3,400 in accounting and bookkeeping services, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. However, job growth slowed as the COVID-19 pandemic spread through the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Economists had expected a gain...
Shore News Network

US Economy Adds Just 199,000 Jobs In December, Far Below Expectations

The U.S. economy recorded an increase of 199,000 jobs in December and the unemployment dipped to 3.9%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced Friday. Total non-farm payroll employment increased by 199,000 in December, according to the BLS, and the number of unemployed Americans dipped to 6.3 million. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal projected the economy to add 422,000 jobs in December and for unemployment to fall to 4.1%.
nbcboston.com

US Employers Add 199K Jobs in December as Unemployment Falls to 3.9%

U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. The Labor Department said Friday that the nation’s unemployment rate fell to a healthy 3.9%...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Employers added only 199,000 jobs in December even before omicron started to surge

Hiring slowed again last month as employers continued to struggle to find workers in an economy now confronting the full impact of the omicron variant. U.S. employers added just 199,000 workers to payrolls in December, according to data from the Labor Department Friday. That was well below expectations of around 400,000 jobs created, marking a second consecutive month of disappointing employment growth.
staradvertiser.com

U.S. added 199K jobs in December as employers struggled to find workers

The U.S. hiring slowdown continued last month, with employers struggling to fill jobs as many workers remained on the sidelines. Employers added 199,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday, the smallest monthly gain of the year. The deceleration began in November, when 249,000 jobs were added. The unemployment...
FOXBusiness

December jobs report expected to show hiring accelerated before omicron surge

The December jobs report is projected to show that hiring bounced back last month before the rapid spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant cast a fresh threat over the economy and its recovery from the pandemic. Payrolls likely increased by 400,000 last month while the unemployment rate likely ticked...
Industry Week

Job Growth in Manufacturing, Private Economy Slows in December

Jobs growth in manufacturing slowed again in December as the overall economy made modest gains across the board, leading to the lowest pandemic-era unemployment rate on record. Total nonfarm employment rose by 199,000 in December while the manufacturing sector added 26,000 new hires. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest it’s been since January and February 2020, which may bode poorly for companies still hungry for talent.
Morganton News Herald

US employers slowed hiring in December, adding 199,000 jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. The Labor Department said Friday that the nation's unemployment rate fell...
KTVZ

This key jobs report for December just dwarfed expectations

A closely watched barometer for the job market offered a happy surprise for the new year: The ADP Employment Report was doubly as strong as expected in December. Economists had predicted 400,000 private sector jobs were added last month, but the report came in at a whopping 807,000. It was...
