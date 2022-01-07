‘Hiring is being held back’: Economy added just 199K jobs in December as omicron surge limits pool of workers

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that employment rose by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9%. Manufacturing added 26,000 jobs in December, primarily in durable goods industries. A job gain in machinery (more than 8,000) reflected the return of workers from a strike. Manufacturing employment is down by 219,000 since February 2020.
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S.
The disappointing December jobs report doesn't even include the sharp uptick in Omicron cases. The report's household survey period ended on December 11, roughly a week before case counts surged higher. The timing places even more importance on the January report amid the hindered hiring recovery.
December was another dismal month for employment following November's smaller-than-expected gains. Leisure and hospitality saw the most gains in December with 53,000. Retail lost jobs, with a decline of 2,100 between November and December.
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by only 199,000 in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, widely missing estimates of 422,000 by over half. See: As Great Resignation Rages On, Texas...
The unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.9% in December as employers added 199,000 jobs, including 3,400 in accounting and bookkeeping services, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. However, job growth slowed as the COVID-19 pandemic spread through the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Economists had expected a gain...
The U.S. economy recorded an increase of 199,000 jobs in December and the unemployment dipped to 3.9%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced Friday. Total non-farm payroll employment increased by 199,000 in December, according to the BLS, and the number of unemployed Americans dipped to 6.3 million. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal projected the economy to add 422,000 jobs in December and for unemployment to fall to 4.1%.
U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. The Labor Department said Friday that the nation’s unemployment rate fell to a healthy 3.9%...
Employers across the country added a disappointing 199,000 people to their payrolls in December, closing out a pandemic-marred year in which the U.S. economy nonetheless gained some 6.5 million jobs
Hiring slowed again last month as employers continued to struggle to find workers in an economy now confronting the full impact of the omicron variant. U.S. employers added just 199,000 workers to payrolls in December, according to data from the Labor Department Friday. That was well below expectations of around 400,000 jobs created, marking a second consecutive month of disappointing employment growth.
The U.S. hiring slowdown continued last month, with employers struggling to fill jobs as many workers remained on the sidelines. Employers added 199,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday, the smallest monthly gain of the year. The deceleration began in November, when 249,000 jobs were added. The unemployment...
The December jobs report is projected to show that hiring bounced back last month before the rapid spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant cast a fresh threat over the economy and its recovery from the pandemic. Payrolls likely increased by 400,000 last month while the unemployment rate likely ticked...
Jobs growth in manufacturing slowed again in December as the overall economy made modest gains across the board, leading to the lowest pandemic-era unemployment rate on record. Total nonfarm employment rose by 199,000 in December while the manufacturing sector added 26,000 new hires. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest it’s been since January and February 2020, which may bode poorly for companies still hungry for talent.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. The Labor Department said Friday that the nation's unemployment rate fell...
The ONS said that 16% of companies reported ‘an increase in cancellations from customers over the last month’. Firms such as hairdressers and restaurants saw cancellations soar last month as potential customers stayed at home amid the accelerating spread of Covid-19. New figures from the Office for National...
A closely watched barometer for the job market offered a happy surprise for the new year: The ADP Employment Report was doubly as strong as expected in December. Economists had predicted 400,000 private sector jobs were added last month, but the report came in at a whopping 807,000. It was...
