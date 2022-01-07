ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munford, TN

Church catches fire in Munford

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuWR0_0dfSwcx500

MUNFORD, Tenn. — A church in Munford went up in flames early Friday morning, authorities say.

Munford Fire Departments responded to a fire call around 6 a.m. at River of Life Church located on Beaver Road.

3-car crash on I-240 leaves one dead

Atoka, Tipton Co, Brighton, Gilt Edge, and Covington fire departments were also on the scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

We will update this page when more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Explosion, fire at North Memphis chemical plant injures 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An explosion and fire at a North Memphis chemical plant injured two people Tuesday afternoon. The Memphis Fire Department responded around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon to the PMC Biogenix chemical plant on Pope Street near Warford in North Memphis. They found heavy fire and smoke that was visible for miles. A fire official […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three suspects rob bank in Germantown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police responded to a bank robbery call on the 1800 block of Kirby near Poplar on Tuesday. Police said that three armed individuals entered the Bank of Bartlett with a handgun and a long gun, demanding money from the tellers. All three suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Woman wanted in deadly Oak Court mall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified a woman who is wanted in connection to a November shooting at Oak Court Mall that left one man dead and a nine-month-old injured. Officers say Samantha Bowens, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found Jayson Hill suffering from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilt Edge, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Atoka, TN
City
Brighton, TN
City
Munford, TN
City
Covington, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WREG

Police chase ends with crash into tire shop, workers react

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man wanted on aggravated assault charges crashed his car into a Binghampton tire shop with his own mother in the passenger seat. Investigators said Kentrell Hullom was trying to get away from officers when he ran into Sal’s Tires & Complete Automotive Repair on Summer Avenue Monday afternoon. No […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One dead after wreck on Tchulahoma and Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-car wreck off Tchulahoma and Shelby Drive Monday morning where a person was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said that this is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Munford Fire Departments#River Of Life Church
WREG

Former caregiver charged with assaulting elderly patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with assaulting an elderly man in his care. James Thomas, 23, worked for Cj Loving Care Home, an agency that sends people to homes to help care for the elderly or disabled. Police say the victim is over the age of 70. His sister noticed his eyes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of police chase with mom in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have arrested a man who they say led police on a chase and crashed into a tire shop with his mom inside the car. According to the affidavit, Kentrell Hullom, 30, was driving on I-40 at Sycamore View when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police said Hullom had active […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arrest made in Frayser homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Frayser woman last week. The woman was shot and killed inside her home on Burnham Avenue around 4 p.m. last Monday. A witness from inside of the home told investigators that Roy Jones Sr. and the woman was involved in an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police release photos of suspect in Walgreens homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released images of the alleged suspect and getaway car in last month’s homicide of a woman at Walgreens. Juanita Washington, 60, who is also the head administrator of L.Y.E Academy, was shot outside a Walgreens at 3177 South Perkins in broad daylight on Dec. 29. Surveillance from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

MPD charges woman with robbing ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a woman after police say she and another man robbed her ex-boyfriend. According to the affidavit, Meredith Crizer and the victim had been in an on-and-off relationship, and she slept in the shed behind his home in North Memphis. On Dec. 11, police said Crizer drove to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects wanted for the murder of rap star Young Dolph were captured on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the press release, Johnson, 23, was captured around 3:00 p.m. in Indiana. The second suspect, Cornelius Smith, 32, was indicted on several charges including first-degree murder, according to District Attorney General […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parent charged with bringing gun to Kirby HS

MEMPHIS, TENN. — A Memphis mother is being charged after police say she brought a gun on school property Monday afternoon. Police said Demetria Jones entered Kirby High School around 2:45 p.m. A school officer said he saw Jones’ shirt lift up and a holster with a black handgun in it was on her waist. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

UPDATE: Where is Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop?

UPDATE: Justin Johnson has been captured in Indiana, U.S. Marshals said Tuesday afternoon. See updates in link below. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is still on for Justin Johnson, the man named by federal authorities as a suspect in the murder case of rapper Young Dolph. Over the weekend, the Instagram account for Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

18-year-old killed in South Memphis double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One teenager was killed and another injured in double shooting in South Memphis Monday night. Police said two male teens were shot at 285 Gaston before 9 p.m across the street from the Gaston Community Center. An 18-year-old was pronounced dead, while a 13-year-old was in non-critical condition. Police first reported that the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-55 bridge closed due to overturned trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes on the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi river were closed Monday due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to iDrive Arkansas. The trailer, which was transporting cars, tipped over on I-55 in Crittenden County heading into Memphis, blocking all lanes of the ramp. Southbound lanes have been closed since around 10:30 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man in hospital after stabbing, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed in the airport area Monday night. Memphis Police responded to a stabbing at 3454 Winchester at 7:29 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police said a female was also detained. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy