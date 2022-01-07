Church catches fire in Munford

MUNFORD, Tenn. — A church in Munford went up in flames early Friday morning, authorities say.

Munford Fire Departments responded to a fire call around 6 a.m. at River of Life Church located on Beaver Road.

Atoka, Tipton Co, Brighton, Gilt Edge, and Covington fire departments were also on the scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

We will update this page when more information is released.

