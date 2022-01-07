ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GameStop jumps after report on NFT trading hub, crypto pact

By Medha Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kFFk_0dfSwKG700

(Reuters) -GameStop Corp’s stock rallied on Friday after a report that the videogame retailer plans to expand its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace and partner with crypto firms.

The company’s shares soared last year as it was at the center of a battle between small investors coordinating on online forums and Wall Street hedge funds that had taken short positions. Since mid-November, its stock has mostly declined.

On Friday, GameStop jumped 7.3% to $140.62 after reports late on Thursday that the company would build an online hub for trading NFTs for virtual game collectibles and establish cryptocurrency partnerships.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters about GameStop’s plans, which had been reported by the Wall Street Journal.

GameStop declined to comment on the reports.

NFTs, which use blockchain to record the ownership of digital items such as images and videos, surged in popularity in 2021, leaving many confused about why so much money was being spent on copiable digital items that do not physically exist.

Highly volatile crypto assets have tumbled in recent months, with bitcoin plummeting to a more than three-month low of $42,001.97, down about 38% from its $69,000 all-time high in November.

Ether, used to buy NFTs, has slumped to $3,219.77, levels last seen in early October.

“Meme stocks are speculative rather than fundamental and, to a degree, cryptos are also little speculative in nature ... too much of an exposure to cryptos could have an effect on the balance sheets of these companies,” warned Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling.

Short selling against GameStop increased by about 1 million shares to 8.4 million in the past 30 days, now worth $1.11 billion and equivalent to 13% of GameStop’s free float, according to data from S3 Partners.

Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, said Friday’s share move was unlikely to be a short-covering rally.

“First we would need to wipe out recent mark-to-market profits on the short side, which means getting back to levels in the $170 - $200 stock price range,” for a short squeeze to happen, Dusaniwsky said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Cryptocurrency#Nft#Gamestop Corp#The Wall Street Journal#Meme#Mirabaud#S3 Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Iran to allow crypto payments for international trade: Report

The Central Bank of Iran, or CBI, and the Ministry of Trade have reached an agreement to link the CBI’s payment platform to a trade system allowing businesses to settle payments using cryptocurrencies, the Mehr News Agency reported Monday. Alireza Peyman-Pak, Iran’s deputy minister of Industry, Mine and Trade...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news - live: BTC flash crash leaves crypto in perilous position

The price of bitcoin has managed to rebound slightly on Tuesday, after briefly crashing below $40,000 at the start of the week. The cryptocurrency experienced the longest continuous decline since 2018 in the first week of January, with market analysts warning that a severe sell-off could take place take place if it falls below the key psychological level of $40,000.Funds are already being moved onto exchanges by some investors, with one anonymous wallet transferring more than $40 million in BTC onto Coinbase.Other leading cryptocurrencies have experienced a similar downturn in fortunes to bitcoin, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Most large cryptocurrencies increase as Dogecoin rallies

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, climbing 4.49% to 15 cents. Seven additional currencies posted upswings Tuesday. Uniswap (UNIUSD) increased 3.65% to $15.69, and Polkadot (DOTUSD) climbed 2.50% to $24.26.
STOCKS
Reuters

China commercial paper delinquencies surge as property developers struggle

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The number of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments jumped 26% in December from a month earlier as a liquidity crunch hitting Chinese property developers reduced their ability to service debt. A total of 484 companies were overdue on at least three commercial...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asian FX and stocks climb as Powell brings no surprises

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most of emerging Asia's stocks and currencies rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected overnight, with the South Korean won jumping for a third day on growing rate hike bets. The Thai baht , Malaysia's ringgit and the...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.40% to $3,307.24 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $465.84 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

273K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy