A Hero Review

By Siddhant Adlakha
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hero will debut in theaters on Jan. 7 and stream on Prime Video on Jan. 21. No good deed goes unpunished in A Hero, the latest emotional labyrinth from Iranian neo-realist virtuoso Asghar Farhadi. Its winding story follows calligrapher Rahim (Amir Jadidi), an inmate on temporary prison leave who chances...

www.ign.com

Middletown Press

Review: Good deeds go punished in Farhadi's 'A Hero'

In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's films, reasonably straightforward set-ups — a divorce, a missing woman, a newly lent apartment — unspool such complex, cascading developments that it comes as no surprise that a found handbag stuffed with gold coins leads to countless fluctuations of fortune and anguish in his latest, “A Hero.”
arcamax.com

Review: 'A Hero,' Iran's Oscar entry, is another gripping moral tale from Asghar Farhadi

The title of "A Hero," Asghar Farhadi's characteristically complex, humane and absorbing new movie, at first cries out to be read ironically. Farhadi, the Iranian writer and director of art-house favorites like "A Separation" and "The Salesman," has little use for saintly protagonists, and his ninth feature — garlanded at last year's Cannes Film Festival and recently shortlisted for the Oscar for international feature — is no exception. It unfolds over several eventful days in the life of Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi), a failed entrepreneur who's serving three years in debtors' prison, and who is no one's idea of a hero. Until, that is, he performs a good deed that goes viral, nabbing his 15 minutes of fame from a jaded society eager for even faint glimmers of hope for humanity.
Fort Worth Weekly

Holding Out for A Hero

In the wake of Iran’s phony election of 2009 that re-installed Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president, the country cracked down on its filmmakers, so Abbas Kiarostami died in France, Mohammad Rasoulof spent a year in prison, Jafar Panahi is still forbidden to travel outside Iran, and Asghar Farhadi — who won the only two Oscars in his country’s history — went to Spain to make Everybody Knows. Since then, Farhadi has felt safe enough to return to Iran to make his follow-up movie, A Hero, which opens at Grand Berry Theater and looks to be a leading contender for foreign film awards this year. I don’t think it’s the best Iranian movie of 2021 (that would be Rasoulof’s There Is No Evil, which I cited in my top 10 list), but it does give you more of the same moral sagas growing out of everyday life that has distinguished Farhadi on the world stage.
Variety

Javier Bardem and Asghar Farhadi Honored with Variety’s Creative Impact Awards

Each year, Variety honors individuals who have offered a notable contribution to the film landscape for the year. The 2021 Creative Impact Award honorees have made their mark in awards hopefuls. Javier Bardem, Creative Impact in Acting Award Academy Award winner Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) will be feted, celebrating a busy year that includes roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and Fernando León de Aronoa’s “The Good Boss,” Spain’s entry for the international film Oscar. “It is a huge honor that I take it with lots of gratitude and humility,” says Bardem. In “Being the Ricardos,” he portrays real-life Desi Arnaz,...
Asghar Farhadi
IGN

Shazam 2 Will Feature 'More Adult Humor' And 'More Adult Stakes'

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be a bit more grown-up, with “more adult humor” and “more adult stakes.”. During an interview with IGN, Shazam! producer Peter Safran teased a more grown-up kind of comedy in the upcoming superhero sequel. “I love what we've done with it,”...
IGN

Steven Soderbergh Discusses How to Keep Movie Theaters Alive

Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has shared his thoughts on the future of movie theaters and how cinema habits could continue to live on in the age of streaming – saying that while there's "still an appeal", but the industry's future lies in convincing young audiences to keep attending as they grow older.
fortworthreport.org

‘A Hero’ Review: Deception mounts as the will to do good becomes a struggle in Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi’s captivating Iranian drama

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. There is a common thread in Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi’s work. He creates characters that exist in gray areas, with no clear heroes or villains. It’s a reflection of real-life, giving authenticity and complexity to the story which makes for captivating cinema. In “A Hero” our protagonist Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is on a two-day prison furlough during which he plans to convince his unrelenting creditor Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to forgive his debt by getting a job, asking for forgiveness, and paying back some of the money. His strategy hits a snag that involves a bag of gold coins, a good deed, mounting deception, an accomplice girlfriend, a charitable organization, corrupt officials, and a killer smile. Not necessarily in that order.
Deadline

‘Encounter’: Read The Screenplay For Michael Pearce And Joe Barton’s Alien Invasion Thriller Starring Riz Ahmed

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Riz Ahmed was in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but his latest movie, Amazon Studios’ Encounter, isn’t that kind of sci-fi movie. Encounter is about an alien invasion, but one that occurs on present day Earth, to a normal family, and raises additional questions of paranoia. Ahmed plays Malik, a Marine veteran who believes alien insects are possessing human beings for a takeover. Malik takes his two sons, Jay (Lucien-River Chauhan) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada), away from their...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’: Film Review

Wrapping up a surprisingly successful series of ‘toons about a vampire hotelier and his coterie of bizarro pals, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania lets most of its monster protagonists take a brief, and not very relaxing, holiday as ordinary mortals. Handing directing duties off to animation vets Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, Genndy Tartakovsky sticks around as a cowriter and exec-producer, while Adam Sandler, erstwhile voice of Dracula, has escaped into the shadows entirely. (He’s replaced by Brian Hull, who sounds close enough to the original that kids probably won’t notice.) Never much to write home about in the script department — Tartakovsky excels...
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Popculture

Chris Evans Movie Leaves Netflix, But Is Now Streaming Free Elsewhere

This weekend, the acclaimed action movie Snowpiercer left the Netflix catalog, but you can now stream it for free on Peacock instead. The 2013 movie was directed by Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who went on to make Parasite and Okja. If you were hoping to revisit Bong's early hit starring Chris Evans, here's how.
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
IGN

Moonfall - Official Trailer

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. The film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. Moonfall, directed by Roland Emmerich, arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.
IndieWire

Joel Coen Credits People Watching His Films on TV for 40-Year Career

With Warner Bros.’ controversial day-and-date release strategy for 2021 firmly in the rearview mirror, the discourse around streaming versus in-theater experiences nevertheless wages on. But filmmaker Joel Coen understands the power the home viewing option has — and the effect that it has had on his career. Currently doing the press rounds for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the topic. It’s an apropros one, as A24 released “The Tragedy of Macbeth in theaters December 25, but the stylized new take on the Shakespeare classic will be available to stream on Apple TV+ January 14. “When...
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 2: TV Review

The second season of Euphoria is preoccupied with a timeworn moral sentiment. “I don’t know if I’m a good person,” one character says tearfully during the first episode. “You’re not the good guy,” another exasperatedly declares later in the season. “I did not say you are not a good girl,” bemoans another. What makes a person “good” or “bad” might seem like a stodgy concern for a show whose popularity is built on a bleak and hyper-stylized portrayal of Gen Z antics. But futilely chasing an absolute answer is a rather fitting endeavor for the misguided, and stress-inducing, teen characters at...
