Friday’s deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We've arrived at the end of another long week. But before you slide into the weekend, you definitely need to check out all the Amazon deals we've rounded up for you on Friday. You won't believe how much money you can save right now on best-selling products.

The hottest deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a massive $52 discount. You can also pick up an Apple Watch SE for just $249 if you hurry. Plus, the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon's entire site is down to just $169.99 instead of $230.

Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale!

Of course, it goes without saying that nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid tests. Not only does Amazon have them in stock, but several best-sellers are also discounted.

Nothing is flying off the shelves faster than COVID-19 home test kits. That makes sense, of course, since case numbers are soaring higher than we've ever seen before. COVID rapid tests are still impossible to find in stores, so you might want to stock up on tests from Amazon while you can.

Take a look at Amazon's daily deals page for more great sales. You'll find thousands and thousands of incredible deals. Or, if you'd rather just skip to the very best bargains, you'll find them right here in today's big roundup.

Friday's best deals

We mentioned it already but it bears repeating. COVID tests are the best-selling items on Amazon right now by a gigantic margin.

No one wants to drive around from store to store and find them sold out everywhere. Instead, you can order a bunch from Amazon to keep handy. Considering where the numbers are at right now, you're going to need plenty of tests in the coming months.

And unlike other online retailers, Amazon doesn't have order limits for COVID home tests.

For the time being, Amazon has COVID-19 home test kits in stock right now. They're also ready to ship out quickly. Even more surprising is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon's #1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount!

The #2 best-seller is the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, and 2-packs only cost $17.98.

Several other COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We've rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place. Also, grab some 3M N95 masks or KN95 masks made in the USA while you're at it.

Finally, there's one special Amazon device sale that you really need to check out.

Hurry and you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Also, if that deal doesn't work for you, snag some popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $4.74 each.

Check out all of today's best bargains below.

😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷

🚨 #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock at Amazon with a huge 38% discount !

BD Verilator COVID-19 tests and Quidel QuickVue Home COVID Tests JUST came back in stock, but they'll definitely sell out soon

iHealth COVID rapid tests are in stock and they're only $17.98 for a 2-pack

Load up on COVID home test kits while you still can!

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $197 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again

instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again Also of note, Apple's AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

Amazon's #1 best-selling smart TV is down to just $179.99

Save up to $90 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON : Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 , get $10 free!

MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload

Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload First-time reloaders only — details here

Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!

See the terms and conditions right here

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG

with coupon code Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon's terms and conditions

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for less than $20 🚿

Scroll through more of today's hottest deals right here:

