ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Friday’s deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We've arrived at the end of another long week. But before you slide into the weekend, you definitely need to check out all the Amazon deals we've rounded up for you on Friday. You won't believe how much money you can save right now on best-selling products.

The hottest deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a massive $52 discount. You can also pick up an Apple Watch SE for just $249 if you hurry. Plus, the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon's entire site is down to just $169.99 instead of $230.

Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale!

Of course, it goes without saying that nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid tests. Not only does Amazon have them in stock, but several best-sellers are also discounted.

How is that even possible?!

Nothing is flying off the shelves faster than COVID-19 home test kits. That makes sense, of course, since case numbers are soaring higher than we've ever seen before. COVID rapid tests are still impossible to find in stores, so you might want to stock up on tests from Amazon while you can.

Take a look at Amazon's daily deals page for more great sales. You'll find thousands and thousands of incredible deals. Or, if you'd rather just skip to the very best bargains, you'll find them right here in today's big roundup.

Friday's best deals

We mentioned it already but it bears repeating. COVID tests are the best-selling items on Amazon right now by a gigantic margin.

No one wants to drive around from store to store and find them sold out everywhere. Instead, you can order a bunch from Amazon to keep handy. Considering where the numbers are at right now, you're going to need plenty of tests in the coming months.

And unlike other online retailers, Amazon doesn't have order limits for COVID home tests.

For the time being, Amazon has COVID-19 home test kits in stock right now. They're also ready to ship out quickly. Even more surprising is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon's #1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount!

The #2 best-seller is the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, and 2-packs only cost $17.98.

Several other COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We've rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place. Also, grab some 3M N95 masks or KN95 masks made in the USA while you're at it.

Finally, there's one special Amazon device sale that you really need to check out.

Hurry and you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Also, if that deal doesn't work for you, snag some popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $4.74 each.

Check out all of today's best bargains below.

😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷

  • Load up on COVID home test kits while you still can!

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

  • FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
  • First-time gift card buyers only — details here
  • MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
  • First-time reloaders only — details here

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today's hottest deals right here:

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE!

Buy NowCoupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month's best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ZZZhen Weighted Blanket – High Breathability – 48”72” 15LB – Premium Heavy Blankets...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 test kits in stock right now

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since COVID-19 at-home raid tests are sold out in local stores across most of the country. Case numbers are spiking yet again, and this time the figures are off the charts. In the past few weeks alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. That's utterly staggering. So many people traveled and gathered indoors for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Apple Tv 4k#Tv Deals#Covid#Airpods#Apple Watch Se#The Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple's 2021 iPad drops to lowest price of the year on Amazon

The 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad is the brand's 9th gen entry-level tablet. Over the 2020 iPad, it provides faster performance and double the storage. Right now, you can get the 256GB Apple iPad for $449 at Amazon. Typically, this tablet retails for $479, so that's $30 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this 9th gen iPad and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

Queen sheets with 210,000 5-star ratings are only $20 today at Amazon

Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants. Luckily for you, Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now will have you sleeping better in no time. Anyone out there who is...
RETAIL
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: COVID tests, pillows, sheets, more

Amazon is running so many impressive sales this weekend. From ultra-popular at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a $52 discount to the #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for just $15 each. You won't believe all the amazing sales happening this weekend. Definitely check out Amazon's Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available right now. In this roundup, however, we'll share our picks for the 10 very best deals you'll find on Amazon right now. Saturday's best deals The biggest news is definitely the fact that On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

The Best Deals Online Today (January 2022)

Looking for the best cheap deals online today for January 2022? A smart home device? Brand new 4K TV? Robot vacuum? How about a luxurious mattress topper? You’ve definitely come to the right place. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best deals online. First and foremost, Amazon’s daily deals page is packed with incredible sales! Check out that page and you’ll find new deals with deep discounts you won’t believe. The biggest news is definitely the fact that 2-packs of Amazon’s most popular COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount! The #2 best-seller is the iHealth...
INTERNET
BGR.com

5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out

Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping is still surging in the US. Because of the pandemic, people have still grown accustomed to doing more of their shopping online. As a result, online retail giants like Amazon might continue to have trouble keeping certain items in stock. That's especially true when it comes to products from the...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to just $37

Did you know there's an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We're not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all this time. Even with the upgrades, however, there are also so many Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon that you need to check out. The battery life on the original Switch wasn't terrible or anything to begin with. But Nintendo decided to give it a little boost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best New Year deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro

Sunday is supposed to be the most restful day of your weekend. Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out like that. Lucky for you, you've got some incredible Amazon deals to check out before you get your day started. That way, you can save money on the hottest products no matter where your day takes you. There are some truly incredible sales happening right now at Amazon. First, ultra-popular at-home COVID-19 rapid tests have a shocking discount. On top of that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to Black Friday's price of just $189.99. Then, on top of all that, you...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

I never want to cook again without this $40 Amazon kitchen tool

There are so many spectacular kitchen tools on Amazon. One of my personal favorites is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It's on sale right now for $79 instead of $129, and it's a terrific addition to any kitchen. Another great example is this 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set that's only $37 right now. And let's not forget the brilliant gadget that helps you cook meat perfectly every time. It's a steal at $40, but today it's down to $33.99. That's a steal and those are all awesome additions to any kitchen, but there's one more thing we're...
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to do huge sales, all...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

291K+
Followers
6K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy