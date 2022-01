The world of sports betting now looks vastly different in New York. At least as of 9 am this morning. The New York State Gaming Commission announced today that four licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators - Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive/BetRivers – have all met the statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to start to accept and process mobile sports wagering. The wagers were allowed to start coming in as of 9 am this morning in the Empire State, just ahead of the end of the NFL season.

