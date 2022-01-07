ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Benjamin Mendy Released On BAIL After Appearing In Court For Rape And Sexual Assault Charges

By Adnan Riaz
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy on Friday was released on bail after he was charged in court with rape. The 27-year-old defender, who is currently suspended by City pending charges against him, has been accused of seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The alleged charges...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Man City player Mendy released on bail while awaiting trial

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has been released from prison on bail ahead of his trial on rape charges, which has been put back until June at the earliest. Mendy remains suspended by City and has been in custody for 134 days, since first being arrested and charged in August last year. The France World Cup winner was granted bail by Judge Patrick Thompson at a private hearing at Chester Crown Court. Mendy is accused of eight offenses against five different women including seven counts of rape relating to four women and one count of sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mendy
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assault#Edwin Court#Pa Media#Chester Crown Court#Secu
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

MP found to have been raped by politician ex says he was ‘a good guy’ at first

A Conservative MP found to have been raped and physically abused by her politician ex-husband has told how she thought he was an “all-round good guy” when they began dating.Kate Griffiths, MP for Burton in Staffordshire said she initially found Andrew Griffiths to be a “charmer”.But she said she was a “shadow” of her former self by the end of the relationship.Mr Griffiths used to be the MP for Burton and the minister for small business, and once worked as former prime minister Theresa May’s chief of staff.He resigned in 2018 after a Sunday newspaper reported he had sent “depraved”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Men who sued Manchester City over Barry Bennell abuse claims wait for ruling

Eight men who sued Manchester City after complaining of being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago are waiting for a High Court judge’s ruling.The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, say Bennell, now 68, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.Mr Justice Johnson finished overseeing a trial at the High Court in London in December and is due to deliver a ruling on Monday.The men claim that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe Alexandra in 1985, was a scout for City...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Bennell victims to appeal after losing High Court case against Manchester City

Eight men who were abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago have said they will appeal after losing a High Court case against Manchester City.The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, were abused by Bennell when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.They said Bennell, now 68, was a scout for City during that time and argued that the club was “vicariously liable” for the abuse, because its relationship with Bennell at the time was “one of employment or one akin to employment”.But a judge dismissed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bennell abuse accusers lose damages claim against Manchester City

Eight men who sued Manchester City after complaining of being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago have lost a High Court fight.The men, now in their 40s and 50s, said Bennell, now 68, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.Mr Justice Johnson finished overseeing a trial at the High Court in London in December and ruled against the men on Monday.The men claimed that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe Alexandra in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and argued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police constable appears in court over alleged inappropriate relationships

A police constable charged with misconduct in public office over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple women has appeared in court.Oliver Perry-Smith, who serves with Thames Valley Police spoke only to confirm his name and address at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough on Tuesday.The 38-year-old faces three misconduct charges and two counts of computer misuse, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).He is accused of abusing public trust through acts including having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.The court heard the woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy