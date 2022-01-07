Salamonie Preschool offers ‘S is for Snow’

Originally published Jan. 9, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools will move to online learning Monday and close all of its buildings for the day, citing cold weather and COVID-19 as reasons for the shift. In a message to families, the district said the decision was based on “the extreme wind chill forecast at 6:30 a.m. and reduced capacity to transport students given the weather conditions and increased COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend.” The district said athletics and activities will also be canceled Monday. “Temperatures for Monday are projected to be colder than they were last Thursday and Friday,” said Superintendent Ed Graff. “We were able to make it work last week. But with the increased limitations on our transportation department as a result of COVID-19 infections reported over the weekend, moving forward we decided that bus transportation tomorrow just poses too great a safety risk to our students.” Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 10 in the Twin Cities overnight. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows said Monday will bring bitter cold, with wind chills staying below zero all day.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO