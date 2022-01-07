Wolves set to make changes for FA Cup clash with Sheffield United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is expected to make some changes for their FA Cup tie against Sheffield United.

John Ruddy is likely to deputise for Jose Sa in goal while the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever and Fabio Silva could also be handed rare starting places. Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit again after a groin problem and the French defender could get his first outing for a month on Sunday.

Lage, a former assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday, may not make too many changes, however, with his team having played only once since December 19.

Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), Willy Boly (calf), Jonny Castro Otto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain out.

Sheffield United will be without 11 players due to injury and coronavirus issues.

The Blades have not had a game since December 20 and boss Paul Heckingbottom did not name the players affected, although Robin Olsen is known to be an absentee.

Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolves, would have been eligible to play against his parent club but the midfielder is nursing a knee injury.

Rhian Brewster resumed training this week after an absence with a hamstring issue and the striker should be involved in the third-round tie.

