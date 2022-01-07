Saturday On JP Roofing FAN N'ATION (JANUARY 8) PROMO

BOSTON (CBS) — Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Patriots suffered a brutal loss in Miami on Sunday. Not much went right for the Patriots in their first-ever Week 18 game, as they fell to the Dolphins, 33-24, in fairly brutal fashion. The game started ugly, didn’t get much better throughout despite the Patriots cutting it to a three-point game late, and then ended really ugly. It was a pretty typical trip to Miami for the Patriots. Mac Jones had a pair of turnovers that led to 10 Miami points, the defense couldn’t make a stop when they needed it...

