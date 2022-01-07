ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fate of Biden's vaccine mandates rests with justices

By RACHAEL LEVY
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Reason.com

Defending OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, Sonia Sotomayor Says 'I'm Not Sure I Understand the Distinction' Between State and Federal Powers

On Friday, when the Supreme Court considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, most of the discussion focused on whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the statutory authority to issue that rule. But the justices and lawyers also touched on a constitutional argument against the mandate, one that hinges on the distinction between state and federal powers.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Democrats look for a roadmap on rules changes

With Sarah Ferris, Andrew Desiderio and Anthony Adragna. DEMS VOTING DILEMMA: GETTING THE VOTES — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to lay out a plan as soon as this evening on what the Democrats are actually planning to do with voting rights votes and the anticipated filibuster fight, following President Joe Biden’s swing through Georgia today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Biden moves to make health plans pay for at-home tests

With help from Adam Cancryn and Alice Miranda Ollstein.
HEALTH SERVICES
POLITICO

Senate Judiciary prepares for its antitrust showdown

With help from John Hendel, Caitlin Oprysko, Daniel Lippman and Sam Sabin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Becerra asks CMS to reconsider Medicare Part B 2022 premiums

— HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wants CMS to reevaluate 2022 Medicare Part B premiums days before CMS decides whether it will propose to cover Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment. — The Biden administration Monday outlined how private insurers must reimburse at least some...
HEALTH
POLITICO

51 House and Senate Democrats

Are pushing their party's president for more Covid testing resources. Immediately. They want testing capacity so everyone can take "at least one rapid test per week." What happened: As the nation teems with millions of new Covid infections thanks to the Omicron variant, 51 congressional Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to take a number of steps to increase rapid testing around the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

elections reforms.

Many are familiar names from last year's infrastructure working group. The latest on elections reform: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Tuesday that the bipartisan working group talking about changes to the Electoral Count Act is also considering a broad range of elections reforms. What they're looking at: The Maine Republican...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Millions could lose Medicaid coverage just as omicron surges — if Biden doesn't act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Unless the Biden administration extends a public health emergency declaration that's set to expire in just nine days, millions of vulnerable people across the U.S.—including many children—could soon be booted off Medicaid amid a record surge in Covid-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Biden administration wants Medicare to reconsider premium hike

Because Biogen lowered the price of Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm by 50%, the federal government should "reassess" the large pending increase on Medicare's 2022 premiums that cover physician and outpatient care, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement today. Why it matters: The historically high Medicare premium hike, during a...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden faces his moment on the filibuster

President JOE BIDEN and Senate Democrats are entering the second week of their push to pass a pair of voting rights bills. The big question Democrats will be watching for answers to, starting with the president’s speech in Atlanta on Tuesday: Will Biden make a more forceful case for reforming the filibuster?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Dems eye voting rights fight, filibuster changes

DEMS DIG IN — Senate Democrats are expected to force another vote on elections and voting rights legislation as soon as this week, despite not having enough votes to pass the measure. If Republicans block the bill — which is expected — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has repeatedly vowed to launch an effort to change the Senate’s filibuster rules by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Jan. 10 is here

IT’S HAPPENING: The bulk of President Joe Biden’s regulation directing businesses with 100 or more workers to require their employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19 — or agree to weekly testing and wear a mask around the workplace — is slated to take effect today. Employers...
POTUS
POLITICO

Powell’s tough message for lawmakers: Party’s over

Editor's Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

How tough will Biden get on higher ed?

BIDEN ADMIN TO START WRITING COLLEGE ACCOUNTABILITY RULES: The Biden administration this month is planning to finally put pen to paper on key parts of its college accountability agenda, drafting new regulations that restrict how and when colleges and universities — particularly for-profit institutions — can access federal funding.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Private health insurance companies will cover up to eight at-home tests a month under Biden plan

Americans with private medical insurance plans can have the costs of up to eight over-the-counter at-home Covid-19 tests covered per month, according to a plan outlined by Joe Biden’s administration.Under the plan, which is effective from 15 January, people who provide their insurance information to certain in-network pharmacies will be able to get their tests without any paying any out-of-pocket costs.Otherwise, people will have to file claims with their insurers to be reimbursed for the tests, which can range from $10 up to $35.The plan “means that most consumers with private health coverage can go online or to a...
HEALTH

