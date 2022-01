State and local governments will have greater flexibility to spend $350 billion of federal COVID-19 aid under new rules from President Joe Biden s administration.The revised rules mean that most cities and counties will be free to spend their entire allotment on any government services without having to prove they lost revenue during the pandemic. The rules also allow spending on more types of construction and a wider range of high-speed internet projects, among other things. The final U.S. Treasury Department rules come nearly 10 months after Biden signed the massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that included aid...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO