On Dec. 23, The Associated Press reported that the White House downplayed a statement by the U.S. Secret Service that “nearly $100 billion at minimum has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs set-up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. “ While the Secret Service has arrested and prosecuted violators, the results of their efforts are miniscule ($3.5 billion) showing that there is a high percentage of success when committing financial fraud against the United States.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO