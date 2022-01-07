Dayton-area defense firm completes 5,000 SF expansion, plans 30 new hires

Dayton, Ohio – At the end of year company meeting, Atherton Plumbing’s parent company The Waterworks, announced that the company, will be paying 100% of employee health insurance premiums, effective January 1st, 2022. The announcement proceeds the company’s unveiling of a fresh look and brand positioning for continued expansion and growth throughout Ohio and the Midwest. “We are a forward-thinking company that continues to identify unique ways to support our employees and their families as well as attract top talent in our markets. That is always our top-of-mind goal,” said David Specht, President. “We believe that taking care of our employees is central to running a good business. In addition, by providing a benefit unparalleled in our industry, it will help us to retain and attract the talent necessary to support our future goals for growth.” At a time when the average family healthcare premium has increased 47% over the past decade, The Atherton employees celebrated the surprise announcement. The offering covers 100% of an employee’s healthcare premium who are on the company’s healthcare plan, and 75% of the employee’s dependents’ premiums. Collectively, The Waterworks and Atherton Plumbing currently have 192 employees in their Columbus Grove City and Dayton offices. This past September, Atherton Plumbing was acquired by The Waterworks to expand their library of services. Founded in 1958 by the Atherton family, Atherton Plumbing specializes in residential plumbing troubleshooting and solutions, which will complement The Waterworks’ Family of Companies commercial and industrial capabilities. Atherton Plumbing relocated to a Huber Heights, Ohio location while construction begins on their new facility in Kettering. About The Waterworks: Headquartered in Columbus, The Waterworks is Ohio’s leading plumbing, drain and HVAC service provider. The company serves residential, commercial, and municipal sectors in Franklin and Delaware counties — as well as Dayton’s Greater Miami Valley via Atherton Plumbing, A Waterworks Company — and has over 150 specialists with a dedicated fleet of service vehicles.

