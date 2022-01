One year ago in American history we showed how many ways democracy can be viewed. Some saw democracy as a means to justify violence as their voice. A voice directed at not only an outcome in their country’s election but towards fellow Americans that lived four years with the previous outcome. An outcome where more votes were cast for their candidate. An outcome that peacefully placed the other candidate into office. They never used the words, “the election was stolen!” They never made those that voted differently feel their votes were worthless, that they cheated or spewed lies to try and win at any cost.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO