ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

13-year-old girl missing from Pittsburgh neighborhood found safe

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z26nK_0dfSrAXU00
Sarai Stevens - WPXI Sarai Stevens was last seen about 6 p.m. Thursday on Suncrest Street in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. (Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 7:00PM 1/7/22: Sarai Stevens has been located safe and has returned home.

Special victims unit detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Sarai Stevens was last seen about 6 p.m. Thursday on Suncrest Street, officials said. She was wearing a blue-and-white striped sundress and a gray sweatshirt with white writing.

Stevens is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she is known to frequent the city’s Knoxville and Carrick neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141 or police headquarters at 412-323-7800.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Marsha R Williams
4d ago

thanks everybody for your concern my niece is home thank you

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Car crashes into North Hills AdultMart

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into an AdultMart on McKnight Road in Ross Township on Tuesday. Our crews on the scene arrived to see a car in the parking lot with some damage to the building. Ross Police told our crew on scene that this was the...
NORTH HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Knoxville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
85K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy