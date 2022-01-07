13-year-old girl missing from Pittsburgh neighborhood found safe

Sarai Stevens - WPXI Sarai Stevens was last seen about 6 p.m. Thursday on Suncrest Street in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. (Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 7:00PM 1/7/22: Sarai Stevens has been located safe and has returned home.

Special victims unit detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Sarai Stevens was last seen about 6 p.m. Thursday on Suncrest Street, officials said. She was wearing a blue-and-white striped sundress and a gray sweatshirt with white writing.

Stevens is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she is known to frequent the city’s Knoxville and Carrick neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141 or police headquarters at 412-323-7800.

