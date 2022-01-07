ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senate Dems give Biden pass on COVID-19 testing shortages despite repeatedly slamming Trump

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats have been notably hesitant to criticize President Biden about a continued shortage in testing kits for COVID-19. An insufficient supply of COVID-19 tests had been a major point of criticism from Democrats toward former President Trump back in 2020. However, some officials within the Biden administration are failing...

