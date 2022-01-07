Unsettling Trailer for Strange Teen Possession Horror Thriller A BANQUET

"It's what you said it was out there… It is NOT the chaos that you've always described!" Vertical Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for the post-apocalyptic thriller Last Survivors, the second feature made by up-and-coming filmmaker Drew Mylrea. A father and son, who have been living off grid for 20 years, encounter an outsider who threatens to destroy the utopia they've built. Ordered to kill any humans he encounters when venturing out, Jake defies his father by starting a forbidden relationship with a mysterious woman, Henrietta. The film stars Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer, Mark Famiglietti, and Benjamin Arthur. This has some good style and a handful of excellent shots in the trailer, but it also looks so obvious. The Shyamalan-esque twist is so clear from this trailer. But it still might be worth a watch?

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO