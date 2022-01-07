ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Unsettling Trailer for Strange Teen Possession Horror Thriller A BANQUET

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFC Midnight has released a trailer for an upcoming horror film from the UK titled A Banquet. This film tells an unsettling story of a teenage girl who is under some kind of strange possession. As you might imagine, her mom is concerned, but she is being pushed to...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sienna Guillory
Person
Lindsay Duncan
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
MOVIES
Footwear News

The Story Behind Drew Barrymore’s Iconic Look in ‘Scream’ Opening Scene

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first 15 minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.) Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Horror Thriller 'What Happened at 625 River Road?'

"When I walked inside the home, I felt them there…" Check out this official trailer for an indie, low budget psychological thriller titled What Happened at 625 River Road?, marking the feature debut of director Devon Jovi Johnson. This is currently set to debut later in the summer in 2022, if anyone is curious about it. The film follows two female students who head to rural New York. As they arrive at their rental home, 625 River Rd, a chain of mysterious events take place that are still unsolved to this day. Starring Francheska Pujols, Summer Foley, Silvana Jakich, Piotr Marzecki, and Matrell Smith. This looks much better than most low budget indie horror creations, with some clever shots and very creepy moments shown here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifc Midnight#Banquet#Vod
bloody-disgusting.com

It’s Family or Famine in IFC Midnight’s Horror Movie ‘A Banquet’ This February [Trailer]

First-time filmmaker Ruth Paxton‘s A Banquet was acquired by IFC Midnight in the wake of its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, and it’s coming home next month. Indiewire reports that A Banquet is coming to “select theaters and on digital platforms on February 18.” Indiewire also scored the trailer today, which we’ve embedded below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Alicia Silverstone & Stephen Moyer in 'Last Survivors' Thriller Trailer

"It's what you said it was out there… It is NOT the chaos that you've always described!" Vertical Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for the post-apocalyptic thriller Last Survivors, the second feature made by up-and-coming filmmaker Drew Mylrea. A father and son, who have been living off grid for 20 years, encounter an outsider who threatens to destroy the utopia they've built. Ordered to kill any humans he encounters when venturing out, Jake defies his father by starting a forbidden relationship with a mysterious woman, Henrietta. The film stars Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer, Mark Famiglietti, and Benjamin Arthur. This has some good style and a handful of excellent shots in the trailer, but it also looks so obvious. The Shyamalan-esque twist is so clear from this trailer. But it still might be worth a watch?
MOVIES
First Showing

Emily Redpath & Louis James in Mystery Thriller 'Help' Official Trailer

"I knew something strange was happening from the moment I got here…" An official trailer has debuted for an indie mystery drama titled Help, the feature directorial debut of British indie filmmaker Blake Ridder, who is self-distributing this one after a few fests. It played at the Cinequest Film Festival, and is dropping on VOD starting in February 2022 for any interested. A young woman's life turns chaotic when she uncovers a deadly secret about her friend. It's about a trio of friends that meet up in the idyllic English countryside, but "secrets are exposed and the friends come to see each other in a whole new light." Dun dun dun… The film stars Louis James, Emily Redpath, Sarah Alexandra Marks, and Duncan James. This looks much better than expected, although the erotic thriller story seems a tad cliche. Expect plenty of twists and turns.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
noisypixel.net

Yomawari 3 Receives New Trailer Highlighting Classically Tense Horror Gameplay

Developer Nippon Ichi Software has released a new trailer for their upcoming horror exploration title, Yomawari 3. This game was initially announced roughly 2 weeks ago. This new trailer provides gameplay footage that those familiar with the prior 2 entries should be abundantly familiar with. The general presentation and bizarre horror elements have seemingly carried over to this entry, and we’re excited to see further news.
VIDEO GAMES
blackchronicle.com

Watch: Netflix Releases Trailer For Upcoming Thriller Series ‘Archive 81’

Netflix’s upcoming limited series Archive 81 is based upon a podcast, which launched in 2018 and ran for three seasons. The streaming platform released the trailer for its latest supernatural thriller starring Mamoudou Athie. Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner, portrayed by Athie, who takes a mysterious job restoring...
TV SERIES
screenanarchy.com

A BANQUET Trailer Serves Up Tantalizing, Unnerving Thrills

From watching the new trailer for A Banquet, I am seized with a sense of unease and uncertainty which, as it happens, are usually good indicators for something good on the way. We shared a clip from the film back in September, when it screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now that it's heading for release next month, the trailer teases tantalizing thrills. Or something.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

The Action Thriller ‘Blacklight’ Trailer Starring Liam Neeson Dropped

Liam Neeson will be fighting against government conspiracies in Mark Williams’ spy action-thriller Blacklight co-starring Tim Draxl (A Few Best Men), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton), and Taylor John Smith (Shadow in the Cloud). Distributed by Open Road Films, its release date is scheduled for February 11th. The trailer was released today exclusively on Collider.
MOVIES
First Showing

Strange Voices & Shadows in 'Alone With You' Horror Official Trailer

"Are you scared?" "I'm scared, too…" Dark Star Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a psychological horror thriller titled Alone With You, marking the feature debut of actors / filmmakers Emily Bennett & Justin Brooks. This originally premiered at last year's Fantastic Fest, and is arriving on VOD in February of this year. As a woman painstakingly prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend, their apartment begins to feel more like a tomb when voices, shadows, hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face. This stars Emily Bennett, Barbara Crampton, Emma Myles, and Dora Madison. My guess from this trailer is that all of this life she has built for her is all in her mind, and she has to come to grips with the truth that it's not actually real. Which is a freaky concept! But… it could be something else entirely?
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Watch Andrea Riseborough In This Trailer For Psychological Thriller HERE BEFORE

Saban Films has released these official poster and trailer for HERE BEFORE. Releasing in Theaters on February 11 and VOD on February 15. Andrea Riseborough (Black Mirror) is spellbinding as the distraught mother, haunted by the death of her young daughter, who develops an all-consuming obsession over the neighbor’s girl who she believes is the reincarnation of her child.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy