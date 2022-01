Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. We realize much of the country has already dealt with significant snowfall, but we are (for the most part) NYC-based wimps who woke up to the first real accumulation of the season this morning, a solid 6-8 inches of white stuff that immediately threw us into a tizzy trying to find our snow boots of choice. So we thought, what better time to fire up the old company Slack and ask everyone to tell us what they’re wearing to the bodega and beyond today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO