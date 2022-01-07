ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a US Navy aircraft carrier ran aground as thousands of sailors' families watched

By Miguel Ortiz
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn spring 1983, the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise arrived in San Francisco...

www.businessinsider.com

Shore News Network

Former U.S. Navy Sailor Sentenced to 2.5 Years for Selling Export-Controlled Military Equipment to China

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 21, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Ye Sang “Ivy” Wang, a former U.S. Navy sailor who was a Logistics Specialist First Class assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Command, was sentenced to 30 months in custody and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for conspiring with her husband and co-defendant, Shaohua “Eric” Wang, to illegally export sensitive military equipment to China for profit.
theaviationgeekclub.com

How US Navy aircraft sank Imperial Japanese Navy’s Oite Kamikaze destroyer during Operation Hailstone against the island base of Truk

The Oite Kamikaze-class destroyer was unique in that it was sunk entering Truk Lagoon rather than exiting it. In early 1944, the island base of Truk was a Japanese Pearl Harbor; a powerful naval and air base that needed to be neutralized before the Allies could fight their way any further towards Tokyo. But Truk was also the most heavily defended naval base outside the Japanese Home Islands and an Allied invasion would be costly.
WKRC

Woman makes US Navy history as first woman to lead a nuclear carrier

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KFMB/CBS NEWSPATH/WKRC) — The USS Abraham Lincoln made history Monday as thousands of service members deployed from San Diego at Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. It's the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln — she's the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the carrier’s executive officer from 2016-2019, relieved Capt. Walt “Sarge” Slaughter of his duties Aug. 19 during a change of command ceremony in San Diego.
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
Daily Republic

Travis AFB airman saves Air Force $10 million and the potential to save more

Nicholas Pilch, 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs. TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Airmen across the Air Force have been charged by Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown to cut through the layers of bureaucracy and challenge the status quo to improve the Air Force’s decision-making timelines and processes.
gcaptain.com

New U.S. Navy Sea Base Sucks Up Volcanic Stone, Clogging Engineering Systems

The U.S. Navy’s newest Expeditionary Sea Base USS Miguel Keith is back in action after volcanic pumice from an underwater volcano became clogged up in the ship’s engineering cooling system, nearly taking out the ship’s propulsion. The eruption of the submerged Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, located about 800 miles...
