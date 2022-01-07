How a US Navy aircraft carrier ran aground as thousands of sailors' families watched

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KFMB/CBS NEWSPATH/WKRC) — The USS Abraham Lincoln made history Monday as thousands of service members deployed from San Diego at Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. It's the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln — she's the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the carrier’s executive officer from 2016-2019, relieved Capt. Walt “Sarge” Slaughter of his duties Aug. 19 during a change of command ceremony in San Diego.
