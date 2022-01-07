Lionsgate Studios Set to Open With Student Partnership Program

Marge Dean has been appointed as Head of Skybound Entertainment’s Animation Studio. The Emmy-winning animation industry veteran will be based out of Los Angeles, overseeing production on all of Skybound’s original animated content. As she drives development and the overall creative vision of the studio, she will collaborate closely with its top leadership as well as a range of affiliated creators and producers. Dean’s immediate focus in joining Skybound will be the company’s partnership with Amazon Studios on production of the second and third seasons of its hit animated series Invincible, which she will exec produce alongside Skybound founders Robert Kirkman and David...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO