Supervisors pave way for new, inclusive playground at Hempfield Park

A new, inclusive playground is coming to Hempfield Park after township supervisors paved the way for the $428,000 project.

Officials are hopeful the playground, which will replace one that has been at the park for about 30 years, will become a destination place, accommodating between 100 and 200 children at a time.

“It’s a major investment by the board of supervisors,” said Aaron Siko, director of parks and recreation. “They were committing the additional funds to the project, and we’re excited for additional work that’s going to be completed at Hempfield Park in 2022 and beyond.”

The playground will be near the park’s amphitheater. It will be divided into several sections, including play areas for ages 2 to 5 and ages 5 to 12. There also will be a section for swingsets and motion play equipment, as well as a sound and music play area.

Project renderings show an enclosed play tower with slides, rock climbing walls and climbing pieces for ages 5 to 12.

The play area for younger children will be a ramped structure featuring slides and climbing pieces. The structure also will feature an awning for shade. It will be similar to a structure at Twin Lakes Park, Siko said.

The swingsets will include parent-and-me swings, and motion play equipment will feature an inclusive orbit — a spinning structure that is wheelchair accessible — among other items.

In addition, the sound and music play area will have different musical sound equipment such as drums and symbols.

“It’s going to be a great asset for our amphitheater and our concert series, also our summer day camp, and just general users of Hempfield Park supporting our pavilions and our ballfields,” Siko said.

Part of the project will be funded by a $369,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant must be used for the playground and a new pavilion that was completed over the summer.

The township also is planning several fundraisers to help cover costs.

While details have not been ironed out, those could include a “playground pail” program. Through the program, buckets would be available to community members who want to raise money by setting them out at their business or other locations.

Township officials also are planning to work directly with businesses to raise money.

Officials are hopeful the project will be completed in the spring, with a tentative grand opening May 15, depending on weather and the ability to get supplies.