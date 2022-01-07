Mayor Wu Announces Mariangely Solis Cervera As Chief of Equity and Inclusion

Solis Cervera is charged with ensuring that work across City departments is equitable and connected to the energy and voices of Boston residents across every neighborhood

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that Mariangely Solis Cervera will serve as the City of Boston’s next Chief of Equity & Inclusion, starting January 10. In this role, Solis Cervera will lead the Equity Cabinet, which seeks to advance racial justice and social, economic, and health equity in the City of Boston. She is charged with ensuring that work across City departments is equitable and connected to the energy and voices of Boston residents across every neighborhood.

“I’m so excited for Mariangely’s leadership in connecting the important work happening across each of our departments with the energy in our communities for transformational change and inclusion,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “She brings a passion for meeting people where they are and getting to the heart of systemic change. As we continue to build our team and get City Hall out of City Hall into our neighborhoods, we must urgently center equity in all of our City’s services.”

Mariangely is the proud daughter of a Puertorican father from Carolina and an immigrant mother from Mérida, Yucatán who from an early age taught her that “si caben 5, caben 6” (if 5 people fit, we can fit 6) - a lesson that she has taken with her in every step of her career and personal life. As a former ESL teacher, curriculum developer and coach, Solis Cervera comes with over seven years of experience in English Language Learning, Social and Emotional Learning, and issues of equity and access for 1st generation families in the education system. Previously, Solis Cervera served on Mayor Wu’s campaign as the Constituency Director, where she developed and implemented accessible, culturally competent community engagement strategies within traditionally neglected communities in the electoral system.

“I am very aware of the responsibilities this role comes with; the familia and communities I belong to, as well as the people I have learned to call family in this city, who have historically been excluded and at times dismissed by government policies and practices,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera. ”I am honored and grateful to Mayor Wu for the opportunity to help transform the City's practices to ensure every resident has access to the resources and opportunities that they are entitled to. I look forward to joining the administration and advancing the work towards a more equitable city. ¡Pa’lante!”

In 2019, Solis Cervera served as a Rappaport Fellow at the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, where she researched the challenges that children from mixed-status families face in Boston Public Schools through community and family centered focus groups. That experience along with her time serving as a Boston Aspiring Latino Fellow at Latinos for Education shaped her desire to build roots in Boston and pivot into a career of building systems-level change through government work. Solis Cervera holds a M.Ed. in Education Policy and Management from Harvard Graduate School of Education, an M.Ed in Teacher Leadership from University of St. Thomas, and a BA in Sociology and Spanish from Mount St. Mary’s University.

When she is not working, you can find Mariangely playing fetch with her cat (it’s possible!), or hosting friends over for a home cooked meal, dialogue and most likely a round of Mario Kart.

The Equity & Inclusion cabinet will actively work to embed a “people first” approach to policy and decision making, as well as city goods and services. The Equity & Inclusion Cabinet also includes the Resilience and Racial Equity Department, the Office of Diversity, the Office of Women’s Advancement, the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, the Human Rights Department and the Mayor’s Office of Language and Communications Access. Together, the Equity & Inclusion Cabinet works to dismantle systemic oppression and remove barriers to advancement both inside and outside of City Hall.

This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s efforts to quickly build a passionate, knowledgeable Cabinet that reflects the diversity of Boston. Other recent appointments include Jessicah Pierre as Chief Communications Officer, Brianna Millor as Chief of Community Engagement, Adam Cederbaum as Corporation Counsel, Jascha Franklin-Hodge as Chief of Streets, and Segun Idowu as Chief of Economic Opportunity & Inclusion. Additionally, Dr. Monica Bharel previously joined the administration as a senior advisor, Sheila Dillion was reappointed as Chief of Housing, and Dr. Bisola Ojikutu’s position as Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), all serving in cabinet-level roles. Alex Lawrence was appointed Interim Chief Information Officer. Mayor Wu also announced several cabinet reappointments: Celina Barrios-Millner, previously Chief of Equity & Inclusion, as Senior Advisor to the Mayor, Shumeane Benford will continue as Chief of Emergency Management (OEM), Kara Elliott-Ortega as Chief of Arts & Culture, Dion Irish as Chief of Operations, Justin Sterritt as Chief of Administration & Finance, and Rev. Mariama White-Hammond as Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space.