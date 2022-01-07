ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Rust’ reflects on 2021 and shares a “sneak peak” of what’s next

By Andy Brown
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRust developer Facepunch Studios has shared a blog looking back on the last year of development while teasing what’s next for the survival game. In a blog titled ‘Onwards and Upwards‘ Facepunch Studios has given fans a look at what to expect from Rust in 2022. As well as promising “guaranteed...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

