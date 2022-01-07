ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

'A new normal': International markets cope with the effects of supply chain issues

By Mikaela Schlueter
Killeen Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahinga Tubirori buys most products for his store through an African wholesaler in Chicago. But even ordering from a domestic location has proved difficult for the Columbia store owner as products still need to ship from Africa. “They say, ‘It’s going to take one month, two months, three months,’...

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

ICR Day One: Supply Chain Issues and MA

Fashion retailers talked how they tackled supply chain disruptions and discussed how they think about mergers and acquisitions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Small Businesses Impacted by Global Supply Chain Issues

Global supply chain issues are leaving many small business owners with little choice but to increase prices. In fact, 10% of small business owners surveyed had increased their prices by 10%, with one-quarter having raised prices by 5% or more, according to a skynova report. What’s more is, most small...
SMALL BUSINESS
tkmagazine.com

Understanding and Coping with the Supply Chain Crisis

The year 2021 was supposed to be a brighter year for businesses in the U.S. after many troubles in the preceding year due to COVID-19. However, fast forward to the end of 2021, the economy was not as good as predicted. As reported, the U.S. saw the highest inflation in the last 30 years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wholesale prices rose 8.6%, and consumer prices grew 6.2% in October compared to 2020. Moreover, the U.S. experienced widespread shortages too. As a result, Black Friday sales last November were much calmer than those in the past. All of these were driven by one factor: the supply chain crisis.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Ross
Fast Company

Supply chain issues will continue well into 2022—with a twist

Everything was about shortages in 2021. COVID vaccine shortages at the start of the year were replaced by fears that we would struggle to buy turkeys, toys, or electronic gizmos to put under the Christmas tree. For most of the year, supermarket shelves, car showrooms, and even gas stations were emptier than usual. Some shortages were resolved quickly, others linger. So, are we facing another year of shortages, or will the supply chain crisis abate in 2022?
INDUSTRY
WTOV 9

Grocery stores still feel effects of nationwide supply chain problems

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Grocery stores across the Ohio Valley, have seen a shortage in supplies, including the three generation family owned Neely's Grocery in Wheeling, where they have had a shortage in some of their food products. "It's been absolutely wild," said Maria Miller, soon to be owner...
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#International Markets#Food Security#International Shipping#Columbia#1004 Old#Covid#Africans#A Y Global Market#Business Loop
kmaland.com

Meat Supply Chain Issues Explained

(KMAland) -- The meat supply chain gained the attention of the White House recently with the announcement of $1 billion to improve capacity for independent processors. But how did the supply chain get here? Lee Schulz, an associate professor and extension livestock economist from Iowa State University says the issue goes beyond the pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
Investor's Business Daily

Take Action To Unlock Supply Chain Disruption Issues

Businesses are grappling with supply chain disruption. And beating this challenge requires leaders to take decisive action right now. Gummed up supply chains are the norm across the world. They started amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But labor shortages paired with robust demand for physical goods are making supply snarls worse. Online spending is surging. And that's outpacing the globe's shipping capacity. How do you take action with your business if you're not able to get goods from point A to point B?
ECONOMY
FOX2Now

Supply chain issue impacting baby products

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus pandemic brought a boom in the baby population, but there’s a shortage in the products needed to care for them. A New York Times report said the pandemic is causing supply chain delays for things like car seats, cribs, and strollers. One online marketplace says long delays are coming from Asia and Peru.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC6.com

Supply chain shortages impact Southern New England

RHODE ISLAND (WLNE) – Grocery stores across Southern New England are experiencing empty shelves in a trend that one major supplier says isn’t due to a lack of food, but a perfect storm of problems putting retailers in a “unique” situation. The worst thing you can...
ECONOMY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop protection providers hampered by supply chain issues

Crop protection providers hampered by supply chain issues. Manufacturers of crop protection products are hampered by a myriad of supply chain problems. Robby Upton with BASF describes it as a domino effect with no easy solution. “We’re dealing with a global supply chain issue (that) started years ago, frankly. It...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

New Year, same supply chain mess

The past year will be remembered for a red-hot economy but supply chain bottlenecks that cost sellers an opportunity to gain market share and grow revenues. For brands selling direct to businesses (B2B) or consumers (B2C), 2022 can’t be another lost opportunity. Unfortunately, some things are out of their control — COVID-19, port backups, a lack of warehouse capacity and last-mile delivery driver shortages, to name a few. But with a little foresight, they can accomplish some mitigation to make 2022 their most successful year to date.
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

5 Ways of Effectively Navigating Supply Chain Disruptions

In the 1990s and early 2000s — and most notably since China’s accession to the World Trade Organization on December 11, 2001 — a significant number of companies globalized sourcing and production to reduce costs. In most cases, this meant relying heavily on China, India and other overseas suppliers. According to the Brookings Institution, this move exposed U.S. companies to an increasing number and variety of risks, including geopolitical unrest, labor disputes, extreme weather events and cyber attacks. In addition, the recent global health crisis uncovered additional vulnerabilities in the supply chain, chiefly those caused by reliance on a single country or supplier. In fact, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce notes that many manufacturers are now acknowledging that they cannot and should not rely on a single source for any critical need.
ECONOMY
WebProNews

Skilled Labor: The Next Supply Chain Issue for Chipmakers

The last two years have been difficult for the semiconductor industry, but chipmakers are facing one of their biggest challenges yet: a skilled labor shortage. Chipmakers the world over have been struggling to keep up with demand since the outset of the global pandemic. Lockdowns in regions of China responsible for much of the industry’s manufacturing took their toll, as did general, pandemic-fueled supply chain issues.
ECONOMY
The Oak Ridger

Addressing supply chain issues during the pandemic

People are talking about supply chains,although it wasn't as much of a focus before the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now in the last two years we’ve got this spotlight on us, probably for the wrong reasons,” Ted Stank, executive director of the Advanced Supply Chain Collaborative, told a virtual audience at an Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Zoom event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy