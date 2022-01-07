ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines Including Southwest, United, and American Have Together Canceled More Than 2,000 US Flights as the East Coast Braces for a Possible 'Bomb Cyclone'

By Kate Duffy
 4 days ago

Airlines including Southwest, United, and American have together canceled thousands of US flights as the East Coast braces for a possible " bomb cyclone ."

Flight cancellations within, into, or out of the US stood at 2,202 by 5.30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to tracking site FlightAware . At the same point there were 4,158 cancellations globally, according to FlightAware.

Heavy snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures are forecast for parts of the East Coast as it experiences a possible "bomb cyclone" — a hurricane-like storm that builds at mid-latitudes – AccuWeather reported.

Snow is already falling in New York City, AccuWeather said, adding that residents could expect up to six inches by midmorning.

Southwest had canceled 517 flights by 5.30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to FlightAware. At the same point, United had cut 177 flights and American had axed 160. JetBlue had canceled 152.

New York's LaGuardia Airport had the most flight cancellations as of 5.30 a.m. ET on Friday, with 187, according to FlightAware. Boston Logan had 135, New York's JFK had 127, and Newark Liberty had 122.

American, Southwest, and United didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment, which were made outside US operating hours.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories across eastern states including New York, Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey.

The last bomb cyclone in the US was in October, when heavy rains hit California , causing flash flooding and mudslides and leaving almost 117,000 people across the state without power.

The latest wave of flight cancellations comes after severe disruption over the Christmas period caused by a rising number of staff infected by the Omicron coronavirus variant , as well as bad weather disrupting parts of the US.

Comments / 50

SM
4d ago

Because of the mandates they have lost alot of pilots. Of course that is not what media is telling you. Only the fear of Omicron which is like a cold. What a bizarre world we are living in right now.

Reply(2)
35
Michael Brady
4d ago

I definitely couldn't just leave it at that!? Y'all see what they're doing with this sensationalized type of reporting!? People give the media way too much credence!!! This is hysterical!!!

Reply
19
Let's go Brandon
3d ago

This is what happens when you fire your unvaccinated staff. And this supposed "hospital bed shorted" your hearing about, is not actually a "bed shortage". It is a staffing shortage caused from firing unvaccinated staff. Now they're begging for these people to come back and help!

Reply
17
