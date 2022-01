WWE closed out this week's Friday Night SmackDown with the surprise that Seth Rollins will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29. The move blindsided fans for a number of reasons — Rollins is still on the Raw roster, WWE likes to avoid the heel vs. heel matchups whenever possible and the company dodged having the two clash while they were both on the Blue Brand from February to October of last year. But based on what happened once the cameras stopped rolling, it looks like "The Visionary" might be flipping back into a babyface in the very near future.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO